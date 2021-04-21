PARKERSBURG — Earlier this season, Cabell Midland’s girls’ basketball team finally proved it could win inside the PHS Memorial Fieldhouse during the regular season after a 22-point victory.
However, that wasn’t the only question surrounding the Knights when it came to defeating the Big Reds.
Could they beat PHS in the postseason? During the last two tries they came up empty, was attempt number three going to be any different?
The answer is yes.
With the promise of a state tournament berth fueling their collective engine, head coach Matt Adkins and his group recovered after blowing a 16-point lead, Autumn Lewis scored 14 points, and the Knights outrebounded the Big Reds 38-21 on the way to a 65-56 Class AAAA Region IV co-final win over the two-time defending state champions.
Brilynn Florence tallied a game-high 18 points and Kisten Roberts added 11 points for the Big Reds.
Adkins, for one, savored the moment.
“In my opinion they were still the two-time defending state champions, it probably would have been three years in a row without COVID shutting them out, and it is just great to come in here and get this win. And that team has a bright future, he had them playing hard tonight,” Adkins said. “They got their two players back and we knew it was going to be a dogfight.”
Lewis, for two, enjoyed every minute of cutting down the nets.
“It feels good to finally see our work getting out there and being able to show what we have been working on for the past year … we are so excited to go to states because last year we didn’t get what we wanted and now we are going back to Charleston,” Lewis said.
The dogfight didn’t really materialize until after Jayda Allie’s jumper early in the second period sent the Knights to the biggest lead of the game. That shot to the mouth energized the Big Reds and they began chipping away as the lead fell to just seven, 35-28, at halftime.
Cabell restored a bit of that advantage on Lewis’ deuce shortly into the period after halftime. But Florence, in a flurry of buckets, started cutting into the Knights advantage. Her personal 8-0 run brought the Big Reds within seven. Cabell managed to kick it back up to 12 points, but Trinity Balog and Florence’s four-point play got the Big Reds back within eight, 50-42, as the third quarter ended.
Yet, Florence wasn’t finished.
Her fingerprints were all over a 10-0 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter. She connected on a 3 with just 49 seconds gone for the clock, but her big shot was an old fashioned three-point play that put gave the Big Reds their first lead since 4-2.
Adkins talked about what was going on with his group at that point in the game.
“I think we got a little lax and took a couple plays off and against a team like that with their pressure you can’t take any plays off,” Adkins said.
Lewis also mentioned the nerves may have gotten to the group.
“We just got in our heads a little bit and got kind of frustrated with ourselves and we got with our coaches, and they brought up back down,” Lewis said.
PHS got in front one more time on Hayley McCale’s old fashioned 3-point play but couldn’t hold the 56-55 advantage.
“We made a couple of bad decisions, and we missed some layups,” Cozzens said.
With a slight opening, the Knights walked through it. Cabell secured the lead for good on Lewis’ final bucket with 1:44 left in the contest at 57-56. PHS then had no choice but to foul to stop the clock, but the Knights made all six free-throw attempts to ice the game.
Cozzens wasn’t happy with the outcome, but he gave his team credit and is excited to have this group back next season.
“We have improved more than anyone in the (sic) state,” Cozzens said whose team ends its season at 10-9. “We challenged them in the locker room to get better. We weren’t supposed to even be in the game.”
Cabell Midland opens state tournament play as the No. 2 seed with No. 7 seed Jefferson at 1 p.m. next Thursday.