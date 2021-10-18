ONA -- Cabell Midland and Parkersburg South have one week to prepare for one another this time.
That's in stark contract to last season when the Knights and Patriots had fewer than five hours of prep time in a hastily scheduled game sparked by COVID-19 disruption. Because of the virus, University canceled its game at South. Patriots coaches called around looking for a replacement opponent and Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons agreed to play.
Making the game more unusual was that Salmons' team wasn't home in Ona, but in a scrimmage at Fairmont Senior at the time. Salmons took about half his squad, put it on a bus and rode 93 miles to Parkersburg, where the Knights won 69-34.
“It was a heck of a day," Salmons said. "We just wanted to give our kids an opportunity to play.”
The teams' meeting at 7 p.m. Friday at South doesn't figure to be such haphazard. Cabell Midland comes in 7-1 and Parkersburg South 3-3. The Knights are trying to secure one or more home games in the Class AAA playoffs. The Patriots are just trying to make the postseason.
"Parkersburg South and then a bye week," Cabell Midland defensive back Chandler Schmidt said of the next two weeks. "We need to play well and take care of things at South."
Schmidt's brother and fellow defensive back Dominic said he and his teammate have no margin for error. Although the Patriots can't match the Knights' record, they are capable of an upset.
"We need to go up there and win," Dominic Schmidt said. "We'd love to get to the state championship game and play Huntington or Martinsburg, but we have to take one game at a time."
Cabell Midland features its usual powerful running game led by Jackson Fetty, who has 1,090 yards on the season. Mason Moran has carried for 696, Chandler Schmidt for 549 and quarterback Ryan Wolfe for 374. They will be challenged by linebacker and star wrestler Gabe Wright, a sophomore who leads the Patriots with 64 tackles, eight for losses, 3.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Fellow linebacker Brayden Whipkey has 62 tackles, 5.5 for losses.
"We'll have to play well," Salmons said. "We look forward to going up there and playing."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
