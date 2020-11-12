HURRICANE, W.Va. -- NCAA Division II University of Charleston picked up a Division I-caliber player Thursday in Cabell Midland softball star Olivia Pelfrey.
The standout catcher originally committed to Cleveland State University, but changed her mind and opted for the Golden Eagles. She signed her National Letter of Intent Thursday at Pinnacle Karate Center, where she earned a black belt in jujitsu.
"I picked U.C. because it offered a great academic opportunity," Pelfrey said. "I like the coaching staff and the program has done very well in the past couple of years. I'm excited to be a part of the team and contribute."
In 2019, the last season West Virginia high school teams played, Pelfrey hit one home run, drove in 17 runs, and batted .349 with 10 doubles and two triples. She walked 22 times and struck out 16, with a .436 on base percentage and .554 slugging percentage. Pelfrey posted a .992 fielding percentage.
STURGILL TO CARSON-NEWMAN: Wheelersburg softball star Boo Sturgill signed with NCAA Division II power Carson-Newman.
“I'm looking forward to winning conference titles and would like to compete for national titles,” Sturgill said. “I'll strive to become an All-American.”
As a junior, the Pirates' second baseman batted .525, reached base at a .624 clip an slugged .881 to help Wheelersburg to a 21-3 record and the district finals in Division III.
ELLER SIGNS WITH ASHLAND: Laney Eller, a senior shortstop from Wheelersburg, signed with Ashland University on Wednesday.
In 2019, Eller batted .419, with 20 RBI and four stolen bases while displaying a strong glove.
HUGHES SIGNS WITH UC: Wheelersburg third baseman Rylie Hughes signed with the University of Charleston on Wednesday.
Hughes smacked four home runs, drove in 31 runs and batted .456 in 2019.