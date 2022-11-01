The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221015 cm football 32.jpg
Cabell Midland takes on Hurricane during a high school football game on Oct. 14, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — The kickoff for Cabell Midland’s home high school football game with Riverside Friday has been changed from a 7 p.m. kickoff to 7:30 p.m.

If records are an accurate predictor of outcome, the switch simply delays the inevitable. At least the Knights (5-3) hope so as they prepare for the Warriors (3-6).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

