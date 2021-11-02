ONA -- Cabell Midland's secret to winning high school girls soccer matches is a pre-game ritual so secretive, so diabolical, coach Andy Wilson pleaded that no one dare speak of it.
"Don't give away our secret," Wilson implored his players Monday evening before practice, fearing the lurking sports writer had ways to make them talk.
The classified information? The confidential piece of the plan? Under intense pressure of the reporter's questioning, junior Cailyn Lowe cracked and spilled the beans.
"Foursquare," Lowe blurted. "We play a lot of foursquare."
From there, Lowe sang like a canary.
"We just started playing," Lowe said. "It's a tradition playing every game."
The Knights' secret revealed, other players betrayed their beloved coach, explaining in detail their covert tactics for victory. Goalkeeper Ellaina Hess begged that she, not her teammates, be held responsible.
"I'm taking credit for that," Hess said. "I always noticed if we got our giggles out before the game, like playing foursquare and goofing off a little bit, we played better the next day. I brought that to Andy and told him we hadn't lost a game when we played foursquare before. So, every game we played foursquare and haven't lost."
Knights' scoring leader Olivia Charles was incredulous one of her teammates let out the team's secret.
"Who brought up foursquare," she asked, with a laugh. "This is our little secret. We get a good match going to get ready. We take soccer touches, but it's regular foursquare. If any of us gets out, we just argue until they give up and we get back in. That's our game. We' really like it."
Now, that Wheeling Park knows the treasured key to Cabell Midland's success, will the Patriots be able to foil the Knights' scheme? Find out at noon Friday when the teams meet the Class AAA state semifinals at the YMCA Youth Soccer Complex in Beckley.
No. 3 seed Cabell Midland (18-5) takes on second-seeded Wheeling Park (20-1) in the second semifinal. The first match pairs top seed George Washington (18-1-4) against No. 4 Spring Mills (13-2).
Wheeling Park's lone loss was to Parkersburg South, 1-0 on Sept. 9. The team Cabell Midland beat 1-0 last week to win the Region IV championship? Parkersburg South.
"They're really good, but if we play well, we play the way we should, we play the way we did against Parkersburg South, I think we can win," midfielder Emma Shields said. "We have many good players on this team. The scoring is very spread out. We get along very well. It's pretty amazing how well we get along and that's super important."
Charles, considered by many as the premier player in the state, said she and her teammates knew Cabell Midland was a quality team, but had to prove its prowess on the field.
"We all believed in ourselves, but the ranking said otherwise," Charles said. "In the preseason, we were ranked 18th and Parkersburg South was No. 1. They had beaten us by a substantial amount in the regular season. It was a dogfight and we pulled out the win."
It must have been the secret of the foursquare.