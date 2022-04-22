ONA — It was senior Knights on senior night that made the difference for Cabell Midland Friday evening.
Big plays, big pitches and bigger bats late in the game earned Cabell Midland an 8-5 come-from-behind win against visiting Spring Valley at Paul Adams Field.
"We know we can hit. They know they can hit. She (SV pitcher Madison Pitts) just kept us off balance early in the game," Knights coach Herman Beckett said. "They realized in the third inning that they had a chance of getting beat on senior night and I think that's what really woke them up."
The Timberwolves held a 2-0 lead after the first inning, which held through the second. Cabell Midland scored a run in the third but the Timberwolves added a pair in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-1.
The Knights answered again, plating two in the bottom of the fifth to pull back within a run. Senior Jess Terry, who pitched a complete game for Cabell Midland, was responsible for one of those runs coming across to trim the deficit.
Terry also had her way in the circle, striking out nine Spring Valley batters and pitching herself out of sticky situations all throughout the evening.
The Timberwolves loaded the bases with no outs in the first and sixth innings but only scored three runs as a result of those chances, stranding a total of eight base runners in a three-run loss.
With the Knights trailing 5-3, senior Madi McKaughan made a driving catch in shallow left field that saved at least one run from scoring and was the third out in the inning.
The momentum of Terry pitching out of a bases-loaded jam for a second time, combined with the defensive gem to end the SV scoring threat helped Cabell Midland sent nine batters to the plate, scoring five runs and surging ahead.
Senior Jenna Dorsey led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, followed by another from Destiny Hale. Two batters walked and Quinn Ballangee and Terry singled to bring across the go-ahead runs.
"We played three innings like we were supposed to, and I'm not taking anything away from Spring Valley because they played their butts off," Beckett said.
But as much as the Knights did offensively, Spring Valley didn't do itself any favors.
While Pitts had command for the majority of the contest, the third time through the Cabell Midland lineup was a rough go-round for the defense as a whole, with two passed balls that allowed two runs to score and giving up six hits in the final two frames after only allowing four to that point.
"I just think we let the occasion get too big for us. Everything started getting to us," Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said. "The girls started putting pressure on themselves and they didn't need to."
Spring Valley 200 021 — 5 11 2
Cabell Midland 000 125 — 8 10 1
Madison Pitts and Jess Terry
Hitting: (SV) Christopher 2-3, 3B; Sowder 2-3, 2B; Reedy 2-4, RBI. (CM) K. Wallis 3-3; Terry 2 RBI; Hale 2B.