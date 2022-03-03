Cabell Midland's Tevin Taylor (21) grabs a rebound as the Knights take on Huntington during the Class AAAA, Region IV Section 1 boys basketball Championship on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Montez Tubbs (11) drives to the basket past Cabell Midland's Tevin Taylor (21) during the Class AAAA, Region IV Section 1 boys basketball Championship on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Malik McNeely (4) puts up a shot over Cabell Midland's Dominic Schmidt (13) during the Class AAAA, Region IV Section 1 boys basketball Championship on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Montez Tubbs (11) attempts to steal the ball from Cabell Midland's Dominic Schmidt (13) during the Class AAAA, Region IV Section 1 boys basketball Championship on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON — At one point, Huntington turned the basketball over on nine consecutive possessions.
That’s all second-seeded Cabell Midland (14-9) needed to defeat the top-seeded Highlanders 60-53 in the Class AAAA Region IV Section 2 boys high school basketball championship game in the Lucas-Archer Gym.
“That was huge,” Knights coach J.J. Martin said of the consecutive turnovers. “We were terrible in the first half making turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds. I told them at halftime we weren’t going to win that way. The second half was much better.”
The Highlanders (10-12) scored the first nine points of the second quarter to erase a six-point deficit and led 25-22 at halftime. Cabell Midland made an 8-0 run of its own to start the third quarter, then broke away from a 47-47 tie in the fourth period to win.
Dominic Schmidt sank the second of two free throws with 4:07 to play to give the Knights a 48-47 lead they never surrendered. Martin reminded Schmidt “only good shots” and the junior guard responded with a layup to make it 50-47.
Huntington pulled within 50-49, but Chandler Schmidt swished a 3-pointer as part of an eight-point effort in a 1:53 span as the Knights pulled away.
“We had a great fourth quarter,” Martin said. “We played well. When we called time out in the fourth quarter, we reminded them to take care of the ball, don’t rush anything and take good shots.”
Chandler Schmidt made a 3-point play to turn a 55-51 lead into a seven-point margin with a minute to play.
“Chandler’s and-one was big,” Martin said.
Chandler Schmidt scored 29 points and Dominic Schmidt 13. Mikey Johnson led the Highlanders with 17 points. Montez Stubbs scored 13 and Avonte Crawford 10.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cabell Midland will entertain the loser of Friday’s Parkersburg vs. St. Albans Region 2 championship game in a region co-final. Huntington will visit the winner of the Big Reds-Red Dragons contest at the same time.
