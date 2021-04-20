HUNTINGTON — A span of 2:55 turned a potential upset into a route.
Cabell Midland (11-3) used a 12-0 run from 2:31 of the second quarter to 7:36 of the third to pull away from Spring Valley for a 67-42 victory in the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 boys high school basketball semifinals Tuesday in Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gym. The triumph sends the sixth-rated Knights into Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against No. 5 Huntington High (9-3).
Cabell Midland led 24-10 after one quarter, but the Timberwolves (6-10) went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter to close within 26-24 with 2:31 left until halftime. Palmer Riggo then scored off a rebound of his own miss to spark an 8-0 Knights run to close the half.
“They did a good job in the second quarter cutting the lead after we had a really good first quarter,” Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said. “We were giving up some second chance points. Corbin (Page) got it going. Our main thing was the way our guys stayed composed and didn’t let anything rattle them. It was a two-point game with 2:31 left and I called time out and talked to the guys and we went into the half up 10.
Page, a 6-foot-5, 257-pound junior, was stellar. The West Virginia University football commit made 9 of 14 shots, scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The rest of Spring Valley’s squad, though, combined to go 6 for 37.
“Corbin’s a good player,” Martin said. “He’s a college football player, has great hands and good touch around the basket. Sometimes you can do everything you’re supposed to do and Corbin can get a shot off.”
The Knights made 29 of 56 shots (51.7 percent), including seven of 16 (43.7 percent) from 3-point range and finished with a 33-28 rebounding edge.
Chandler Schmidt led Cabell Midland, which led by as many as 30, with 19 points. K.K. Siebert scored 18 and Dominic Schmidt 10.
“I’m just happy for these guys,” Martin said. “We’re hitting more shots. We’re moving the ball better. We’re playing well together. Our defense has stepped up a notch. We have those breaks like in the second quarter, but it’s how we respond that matters and we responded well.”
The Knights have won six in a row heading into the showdown with the Highlanders. The teams split their regular-season meetings, with HHS winning 58-50 on March 23 at home and Cabell Midland taking the rematch 49-42 on April 8 in Ona.
“I think we’re playing our best basketball,” Martin said. “That’s what we’re working for. As you go on through the season, you want to get better. Some get worse, some stay the same and some get better. We want to be one of those teams that gets better.”
SPRING VALLEY 10 14 11 7 — 42: Maynard 1-7 0-3 0-0 2, Turner 0-6 0-1 0-0 0, Fouch 1-7 1-5 2-4 5, Hazelett 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Caldwell 0-7 0-2 2-2 2, Fortner 2-4 1-3 2-2 7, Mosser 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-4 0-0 0-0 2, Page 9-14 0-0 4-6 22. Totals: 15-51 2-14 10-14 42.
CABELL MIDLAND 24 10 22 11 — 67: Eastone 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Fife 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Siebert 8-11 2-2 0-0 18, Johnson 3-4 0-0 0-1 6, D. Schmidt 4-8 2-4 0-0 10, Riggio 3-5 0-2 1-1 7, Frost 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, C. Schmidt 8-15 2-2 1-4 19, Taylor 1-6 0-3 0-0 2, Swann 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Bowen 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-56 7-16 2-6 67.
Rebounds: SV 28 (Page 9), CM 33 (Siebert 6). Team rebounds: SV 3, CM 6. Deadball rebounds: SV 1, CM none. Steals: SV 6 (Page 2), CM 6 (C. Scmidt 2). Blocked shots: SV none, CM 2 (Taylor 2). Fouls: SV 6, CM 15. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: Spring Valley bench.