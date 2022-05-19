ELKVIEW, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland scored three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to defeat Herbert Hoover 10-3 Wednesday in high school baseball.
The Knights (25-6) won for the 16th time in their last 17 games.
Ray Ray Williams, Jackson Fetty, Noah Jordan and Hunter McSweeney drove in two runs apiece. Jordan went 2 for 3. Isaac Petitt stole two bases. Sophomore Evan Akers was the winning pitcher.
Will Bright was 3 for 4 for the Huskies.
RACELAND 11, RUSSELL 1: Andrew Floyd pitched the Rams by the Red Devils in the 63rd District championship game in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Russell (17-12) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a homer by Brayden Hartman, but Raceland (22-6) scored once in the second and five times in the third, then rode Floyd's seven-strikeout performance the rest of the way. Jake Holtzapfel knocked in two runs.
Softball
WAHAMA 3, MAN 1: The White Falcons (26-2) completed a two-game sweep of the Hillbillies to win the Class AA, Region IV tournament in Hartford, West Virginia. Morgan Christian doubled in Amber Wolfe for a 1-0 Wahama lead. Wolfe's sacrifice fly in the fifth scored Mikie Lieving. Lauren Noble then hit a home run to make it 3-0. Man scored once in the sixth. Christian smacked two hits. Lieving earned the win. The White Falcons take on Midland Trail in the state tournament semifinals Wednesday at South Charleston.
WHEELERSBURG 9, NORTHWEST 1: Macee Eaton smashed a pair of three-run homers to power the Pirates (22-1) past the Mohawks (13-13) in a Division III district semifinal in Chillicothe, Ohio. Andi Jo Howard was the winning pitcher. Wheelersburg takes on Ironton for the district title at 11 a.m.. Saturday, at Unioto High School.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
