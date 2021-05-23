The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BELLE, W.Va. -- Drew Elkins, Clay Holmes and Carson Wilson drove in two runs apiece to lead Cabell Midland to a 10-2 victory over Riverside in high school baseball on Saturday.

Curtis Ball, Austin Holley, Wilson, Holmes and Jackson Fetty smacked two hits apiece for the Knights, who broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fourth inning. Elkins doubled in two and Wilson singled home another.

Ray Ray Williams was the winning pitcher.

EASTERN-MEIGS 5, SYMMES VALLEY 0: Matthew Blanchard pitched a no-hitter as the Eagles defeated the Vikings in a Division IV district semifinal Saturday. Blanchard struck out nine. Only a hit batter prevented a perfect game.

Eastern scored five runs in the sixth inning, with Blanchard doubling home the first two. Preston Thoria followed with a two-run double, then scored on a passed ball. Brayden Smith went 2 for 4.

EASTERN-MEIGS 000 005 0 -- 5 6 0

SYMMES VALLEY 000 000 0 -- 0 0 1

Blanchard and Bullington; Renfroe, Brammer (6), Webb (6) and Strow.

Hitting: (EM) Smith 2-4, Blanchard 2B 2 RBI, Thoria 2B 2 RBI.

Softball

PEEBLES 11, SYMMES VALLEY 10: Avery Stoler was 2 for 3 with a home run and a three-run triple to help the Indians defeat the Vikings in a Division IV district title game in Aid, Ohio.

JOHNSON CENTRAL 10, HUNTINGTON HIGH 0: Randi Delong and Clara Blair each whacked three hits as the Eagles (26-5) topped the Highlanders. Chloe Vanhoose was the winning pitcher.

WHEELERSSBURG 10, WELLSTON 2: Andi Jo Howard went 2 for 3, scored three runs and was the winning pitcher as the Pirates beat the Rockets for a Division III district championship.

Macee Eaton went 3 for 4 with two RBI for Wheelersburg, which plays Tusarawas Valley at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal in Chillicothe, Ohio. Jenna Johnston was 3 for 3 and Kiera Kennard 2 for 3 with two RBI.

WINFIELD 5, CHAPMANVILLE 1: The Generals (18-2) scored four runs in the third inning to pull away from the Tigers.

Kennedy Dean had two hits, including a home run, for Winfield. Maci Boggess drove in two. Faith Gaylor was the winning pitcher.

WESTFALL 10, PORTSMOUTH 0: Makayla Cook went 3 for 4 with three runs batted in to lead the Mustangs by the Trojans in a Division III district final in Chillicothe, Ohio. Delana Landefeld went 4 for 4. Olivia Dumm struck out six in earning the win.

