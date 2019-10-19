BECKLEY, W.Va. — Cabell Midland has two of the top three rushers in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, and they impacted the game against Woodrow Wilson on Friday.
But they were not alone.
The Class AAA No. 1 Knights rolled up 557 yards and defeated Woodrow 48-8 on Senior Night at Van Meter Stadium.
Jakob Caudill, a 1,000-yard rusher and the MSAC leader, finished with 118 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback J.J. Roberts, third in the conference, finished with 122 yards, 60 on his only touchdown run that put the Knights (8-0) ahead 48-0 with 4:13 left in the game.
They had plenty of help. Stephen Hass ran for 118 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown with 9:38 to go in the third, and got open in the middle of the field for a pass from Roberts that he turned into a 50-yard touchdown reception.
Jaden Wroten carried six times for 65 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, and caught two passes for 67 yards.
Midland ran for 423 yards on the night. Roberts completed 4 of 7 passes for 134 yards.
“They all did good tonight,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “We didn’t play great early; credit to Beckley. But the kids did a good job of getting after it and finishing. It’s not easy to play on the road, so they did a good job.”
Woodrow (1-6) was playing without quarterback Maddex McMillan, who was injured in last week’s 55-0 loss at South Charleston. Senior Bryant Jones started and at times played well, but the Flying Eagles offense struggled against Midland.
The Flying Eagles’ plan was slow the game down and afford the Midland offense as few opportunities as possible. They often waited until 11 seconds were left on the play clock before breaking the huddle.
That strategy was rendered futile. A 7-yard run on the last play of the third quarter was Woodrow’s first — and only — first down of the game.
Still, Woodrow Wilson head coach Street Sarrett was encouraged by Jones’ play. He also returned kickoffs and helped the Eagles’ avoid a second straight shutout with an 80-yard touchdown return with 3:52 to play.
“Bryant Jones stepped in there tonight and did a great job,” Sarrett said. “He takes the reps and is there (in practice) every day. He’s a senior and he’s the one who got all our points and yardage tonight. My hat’s off to him. ... Good kid, works hard and he deserved to get what he got tonight. He’s a senior, the last time he’s going to play on this field.”
“They’ve done a good job all year,” Salmons said of his defense, which held Woodrow to 25 yards of offense. “They’ve done a good job of tackling and controlled the line of scrimmage. They’ve played good football all year. They’re a big part of our team, and I’m really proud of them.”
Midland is at county rival Huntington (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in the battle for the Shield, while Woodrow will go to Capital (3-4) for the first of three road games to close the season.
“(Cabell Midland is) a tough ball club, tough kids,” Sarrett said. “Kids are getting raised to be tough up there. Coach Salmons does a great job of getting those kids tough. We’ve just got to get our kids tougher. That’s our thing here. We’ve got tough kids, but we need to get our whole team tough.”