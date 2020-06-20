EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from Davis & Elkins College:
Anya Miller, track and cross country, Cabell Midland: An All-Atlantic Region and All-MEC performer, Miller helped the Senators become the first women’s NCAA Division II cross country program from West Virginia to qualify for nationals. D&E finished 29th.
The freshman academic all-conference performer from Milton set school indoor records in the 800-meter run in 2:25.61 and the 1,000 in 3:11.16 in helping the Senators to the MEC title.
Jakeya Perrin, track, Cabell Midland: A senior, Perrin was part of the MEC 4 x 400 relay champions who finished in 3:54, a time second in the state to only Marshall University’s squad and ahead of West Virginia University’s.
Perrin plans to return for another season granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daniel Jarrell, track, Cabell Midland: Injured his senior season, Jarrell still turned in a spectacular career.
The first sprint recruit in D&E history, he set school indoor school records in the 55-meter dash (6.72), 60-meter dash (7.16) and 200-meter run (22.46).
Jarrell also owns outdoor school records in the 100 (11.13), 200 (22.0) and 400 (49.01).
Jarrell is a MEC Spring Career Achievement Award recipient.
Jason Perdue, baseball, Cabell Midland: A 5-foot-10, 210-pound freshman lefthander, Perdue didn’t appear in any games as a freshman.
He was, however, named to the MEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Tyler Twyman, basketball, River Valley, : An All-MEC all-academic selection, the senior guard started three of 27 games. He averaged 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.3 steals per contest. Twyman scored a career-high 15 points twice, once vs. West Liberty and again against Wheeling.
R.J. Weiford, track, Winfield: The redshirt junior finished second in the 3,000 in 9:15.79 at the Pioneer Open at Glenville State. He was fourth in the mile in 4:51.49 at the WVU Open and eighth in the 5,000 in 15:36.03 at the VMI Winter Relays.