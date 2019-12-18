ONA — Boys Class AAA No. 4 Cabell Midland got a statement win Tuesday in only its second game of the season after it defeated visiting Huntington 70-58.
It was the fashion in which it won that made the statement.
The Knights (2-0) trailed 42-32 with 4:33 left in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by senior Torin Lochow who followed that up with a steal on an inbounds pass and dunk on the other end that forced Cabell Midland head coach J.J. Martin to use a timeout.
Chandler Schmidt and K.K. Siebert had no intention of letting Huntington (2-1) off that easy.
Schmidt led all scorers with 26 points and Siebert battled Smith and Eli Archer underneath the basket for offensive rebounds. Siebert scored 17 of his 19 points in the third and fourth periods to pull the Knights away.
Siebert scored four points in a span of four seconds during the fourth quarter that pulled Cabell Midland to a 53-52 lead with 4:41 to play.
The teams traded baskets until Schmidt hit a running jumper to put the Knights up to stay with 3:05 to play. From that point on Cabell Midland outscored the Highlanders 12-2 to close out the first of two meetings the Knights and Highlanders will have during the regular season.
“Coach Martin challenged us in the locker room at halftime,” Siebert said. “Chandler came out big for us in the second half. I just played my game and played my role.”
Trailing Huntington 29-25 at halftime following two 8-0 spurts by the Highlanders, Schmidt hit a 3-pointer to start the second half and pulled the Knights within one at 29-28. Huntington then built its 10-point lead and looked to remain undefeated.
“We played three quarters as a team,” Highlanders’ second-year coach Ty Holmes said. “In the fourth quarter we changed all that. We had guys start doing their own thing, getting lazy, not boxing out. You can’t give up 16-17 offensive rebounds.”
Siebert combined with 6-8 center Sean Marcum to get key rebounds for the Knights, especially during a fourth quarter stretch of two minutes where Smith was on the bench with four fouls. Once he returned, Huntington was unable to establish the defensive dominance and offensive flow it had while the junior forward was on the floor pouring in 25 points.
Cabell Midland returns to action Saturday against Grace Christian in a 7 p.m. tipoff. Huntington returns home for a contest against Fairland (5-0) at 7:30 Thursday in the Highlanders’ Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
HUNTINGTON 13 16 19 10 — 58: Patterson 2, Page 5, Lochow 21, Smith 25, Archer 3, Sims 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 12 13 17 28 — 70: C. Schmidt 26, Riggio 8, D. Schmidt 9, Siebert 19, Roberts 2, Sweeney 2, Marcum 4