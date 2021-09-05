PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg High may have gotten the party started with a pair of quick goals, but Cabell Midland took most of the spotlight the rest of the afternoon Saturday at Stadium Field.
The Knights scored six of the next eight goals and walked out with a 6-4 victory over the Big Reds. Ryan Holmes and Jaden Fleshman each scored twice for the visitors from Ona.
Terrance Wright, Tanner Marlow, Tristen Brogan and Brayden Tingler all found the back of the net for the Big Reds.
Cabell Midland returned home with its third win of the year.
“The team just really worked together and just kept playing Cabell Midland soccer,” Cabell Midland head coach Brian McNeel said. “We have a lot of seniors and they are leaders and we have some really good freshmen.”
His group responded to Wright’s and Marlow’s unassisted goals in the first 15 minutes with both of Fleshman’s kicks. But the Big Reds had trouble answering back, where the outer lanes were open in the those early minutes, the Knights closed them off. Thus, limiting PHS chances the rest of the period.
“They really just settled down and started communicating a lot more,” McNeel said. “They were stretching balls further to stretch PHS a little bit. And we eventually used that to play under.”
That’s when three of those good seniors, Alexander Opimo, Holmes and Fleshman, decided it was time to give the Knights the lead for good.
Five minutes after Marlow found the back of the net, Opimo made it 2-1. He benefitted from Parkersburg’s goalie Aiden Merritt and one of his teammates getting tangled up, leaving the net wide open. With them out of the Photo by Joe Albright
Parkersburg’s Landon Shedd plans his next move between Cabell Midland’s Ryan Holmes (24) and Ryan Stackpole (16) during the Knights’ 6-4 win over the Big Reds Saturday at PHS Stadium Field. picture, he elevated the ball over their bodies on the ground.
However, that goal wasn’t an immediate spark plug. It would be another 20 minutes of game time before someone found the back of the net. This time, Fleshman’s launched ball travel from left to right across the face before curling in for the equalizer in the 37th minute.
McNeel knew the Big Reds wouldn’t be phased and told his team in the lockeroom at halftime. “It was 0-0 again and it was their’s for the taking and they just need to work hard. Parkersburg’s always been a strong opponent against Cabell Midland and aren’t going away,” he said.
McNeel was right, at least for the first 15 minutes of the second half.
The score remained tied until the 55th minute. That’s when a scrum and battle for the ball ensued near the Big Reds goal. Holmes put a boot on the ball and slung it to Fleshman who gave the Knights’ a lead they would never relinquish.
PHS battled back to cut the lead to one after that score and when Vitaliy Shakirov found the back of the net for a 5-4 lead in the 60th minute.
But Holmes’ final goal with seven minutes left in the game proved too much to overcome. Even though Tingler’s kick off an assist from Kota Butcher made it 5-4 in the 61st minute, the Big Reds received just two more chances to score. One of those was wiped out by a handball call, while the other shot ended up in the gloves of Gavin Hesson.
Shedd tipped his hat to Cabell and his team’s effort in the second period. “They are a good team and they are ranked high. We are a good possession team, but we are also very attacking minded. We can kind of get in a rut sometimes. But I thought the boys played well. I love their heart and they don’t give up. We go out and fight them to the end,” he said.
PHS took a 1-0 lead when Wright went streaking down the left side of the field, took a sharp angle, and let a kick go across the net and into the goal in the sixth minute. Marlow made it 2-0 when his ball went past diving goalie Hesson. His outstretched arms being unable to reach the shot.
Shedd didn’t think his group scored too many goals to early, but would like to see his team push the issue when they get an lead. “Every team gets that tendency to kind of want to let off and I don’t want the boys to do that. I want them to put more goals in and be the aggressors.”
PHS suffered its first loss of the season to fall to 3-1-1.