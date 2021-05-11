ONA -- Cabell Midland (15-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Independence 5-4 in high school softball on Monday.
The Patriots (8-8) scored in the first inning only to see the Knights tie with a run in the third. Independence then scored three runs in the fifth. Cabell Midland added one run in the bottom of the inning before striking for three in the sixth.
Quinn Ballengee earned the win and was 2 for 3 with a solo home run. Jenna Terry went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Rielly Lucas also drove in one run.
INDEPENDENCE 100 030 0 -- 4 9 1
CABELL MIDLAND 001 013 x -- 5 7 2
Buckland and Parks; Ballengee and Pelfrey.
Hitting: (I) Buckland 3-4, Parks 2-4, Bragg 2-4 3 RBI; (CM) Terry 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Ballengee 2-3 HR, Burko 2B.
PND 2, IRONTON 1: Gwen Sparks struck out 28 batters in 12 innings as Portsmouth Notre Dame slipped past the host Fighting Tigers.
Ironton's Keegan Moore whiffed 22.
Kyndall Ford was the winner in relief, striking out five in four innings. Ava Hassel singled in Claire Dettwiller with the winning run. Earlier, Ford drove in Annie Dettwiller to give the Titans a 1-0 lead. The Tigers tied it in the fifth when Emily Weber scored on a passed ball.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 010 000 000 000 000 1 -- 2 7 2
IRONTON 000 010 000 000 000 0 -- 1 5 5
Sparks, Ford (13) and C. Dettwiller; Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (PND) C. Dettwiller 2-6, Cassidy 2B, Hassel 2-7; (I) Weber 2-6.
ST. ALBANS 1, SPRING VALLEY 0: Jillian Holley singled home Gracie Conrad with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth innings as the Red Dragons improved to 16-0. Holley went 2 for 3. Tayven Stephens picked up the win, striking out 22. The Timberwolves fell to 8-6.
ROCK HILL 24, CHESAPEAKE 8: Abby Morrison went 2 for 4 with four RBI as the Redwomen clobbered the host Panthers.
Navaeh Hackworth was 3 for 5 with three RBI and Aleigha Matney 2 for 3 with three RBI. Tabbi Miller drove in two. Tori Adkins was the winning pitcher..
Maddie Ward went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for Chesapeake. Jaylen Adkins and Samnatha Heffner each drove in two runs, Rachael Bishop was 2 for 2 and Morgan Clark 2 for 3.
ROCK HILL 382 38 -- 24 13 3
CHESAPEAKE 100 25 -- 8 11 4
Adkins and Hanshaw; Webb, Clark (3), Fuller (5) and Bishop.
Hitting: (RH) Matney 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Miller 2 RBI, Hanshaw 2B, Adkins 2 RBI, Morrison 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Hackworth 3-4 3 RBI; (C) Clark 2-3, Ward 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Heffner 2 RBI, Bishop 2-2, Adkins 2 RBI.
POINT PLEASANT 8, SYMMES VALLEY 7: Emma Harbour homered and the Big Blacks used stellar defense to edge the Vikings in Aid, Ohio.
Krysten Stroud earned the win. Tayah Fetty and Havin Roush each went 2 for 4 for Point Pleasant. Kylee Thompson drove in three runs for Symmes Valley. Savannah Mart went 2 for 2 and Kaitlyn Stevenson 2 for 3.
POINT PLEASANT 102 050 0 -- 8 8 4
SYMMES VALLEY 100 401 1 -- 7 8 4
Stroud, Cochran (5) and Roush; Mart and Carpenter.
Hitting: (PP) Fetty 2-4, Roush 2-4, Harbour HR; (SV) Mart 2-2 Stevenson 2-3, Thompson 3 RBI.
BATH COUNTY 5, BOYD COUNTY 4: Ashtyn Barrett hit a three-run homer to lift the Wildcats (16-10) over the Lions in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Kirsten Vice was the winner. Jaycie Goad homered for Boyd County (13-8).
WINFIELD 12, WAYNE 5: Hannah Brumfield was 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI to lead the Generals (8-1) past the visiting Pioneers (2-6).
Elyssa Medley was 3 for 3 with two RBI. Chloe Kimble hit a two-run homer and Kennedy Dean drove in two runs. Mddie Plybon homered for Wayne. Jaylen Hodge went 3 for 4.
RIVER VALLEY 1, FAIRFIELD UNION 0: The seventh-seeded Raiders (15-7) edge the 10th seed Falcons (13-10) in a Division II sectional semifinal in Bidwell, Ohio. Freshman Abbigail Hollanbaugh fanned eight and walked none in throwing a six-hitter for the victory. Riley Bradley scored on a fielder's choice hit into by Brooklyn Jones in the second inning. Brooklyn Sizemore had two hits for River Valley, which plays in the finals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Athens.
WHEELERSBURG 12, SOUTH WEBSTER 2: The Pirates clinched outright their sixth consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship with a triumph over the Jeeps at Gene Bennett Park.
Boo Sturgill and Macee Eaton hit home runs for Wheelersburg. Eaton, Rylie Hughes, Andi Jo Howard and Kiera Kennard had two hits apiece. Howard struck out nine to earn the win.
WARREN 8, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Aiyana Hancock whiffed 11 as the fifth-seeded Warriors shut out the 12th-seeded and visiting Blue Angels in a Division II sectional semifinal. Mya Tucker and Reagan Wright each had two hits for Warren, which visits No. 4 seed Unioto at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
UNIOTO 11, MEIGS 2: The fourth-seeded Shermans overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the 13th-seeded Marauders in a Division II sectional semifinal in Chillicothe, Ohio. Hannah Wall earned the win. Avery Miller homered. Miller, Ava Dettwiller, Alexis Book, Carissa Wheeler and Megan Miller had two hits apiece for Unioto.
WAHAMA 6, TUG VALLEY 0: The White Falcons improved to 9-0 with their third straight shutout, topping the Panthers (9-7) in Williamson, West Virginia. Lauren Noble drove in four runs. Winning pitcher Mikie Lieving struck out 16 in throwing a one-hitter. Cassidy Griffith broke up the no-hit bid with a triple in the seventh inning.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC SWEEPS HANNAN: The Irish won 17-9 and 17-2 in Ashton, West Virginia.
Hannah Casey and Emily Divers each drove in three runs for Charleston Catholic in the opener. Abby Fizer drove in two and Juliana Veazey went 3 for 5. Hallie Johnson led Hannan with two hits. In the nightcap, Aubrey McCoy went 2 for 3 with a home run. Casey was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
HURRICANE 12, SHADY SPRING 3: Bryson Rigney went 2 for 4 with two RBI to help the Redskins (13-1) defeat the Tigers (10-4). Chase Hager drove in two for Hurricane. Alex Johnson went 2 for 3 with a home run or Shady Spring.
PORTSMOUTH 10, COAL GROVE 0: Daewin Spence pitched a perfect game as the Trojans (13-10) defeated the host Hornets. Spence also scored three runs. Zach Ward went 2 for 3 with a trio of RBI. Christian Keys was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Tyler Duncan, Michael Duncan and Reade Pendleton all went 2 for 3.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 7, CHESAPEAKE 1: Shaden Malone struck out 11 and was the winning pitcher as one set of Panthers beat another in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Clay Cottle and Jaden Jessee each smacked three hits for Portsmouth Clay (15-6). Carson Porginski drove in two runs.
LINCOLN COUNTY 8, NITRO 7: Braden Harless went 3 for 5 with four RBI to help the Panthers defeat the homestanding Wildcats. Eli Brogan was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Andrew Scarberry drove in two for Nitro.
WHEELERSBURG 10, SOUTH WEBSTER 0: Ethan Ison hurled a three-hit shutout as the Pirates improved to 16-6. Braden Horr homered. Cooper McKenzie drove in two.
ASHLAND 5, RUSSELL 1: Ryan Atkins struck out five and worked out of two jams to earn the win as the Tomcats (9-12) beat the visiting Red Devils (16-8). Kaden Brewer picked up the save.
WINFIELD 8, POINT PLEASANT 1: Rece Amburgey and Dylan Kuhl drove in two runs each to pace the Generals past the host Big Blacks. Joel Beattie went 2 for 3 for Point Pleasant.
GREENUP COUNTY 4, FLEMING COUNTY 0: Bradley Adkins, Cohen Underwood and Dakota Tuel combined to shut out the Panthers (9-10). Brock Kitchen went 3 for 3 for the Musketeers (12-11). Carson Wireman drove in two runs.
BUFFALO 4, RAVENSWOOD 1: Jacob Smith struck out nine in a three-hit shoutout of the host Red Devils.