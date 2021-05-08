ONA -- Cabell Midland rallied twice from one-run deficits to defeat Spring Valley 9-3 in high school softball on Friday.
The Timberwolves took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and after the Knights scored two runs in the third, scored twice in the fourth for a 3-2 lead. Cabell Midland, though, plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth before adding two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Jenna Terry and Hailey Roe each drove in two runs for the Knights. Maddie Meadows went 2 for 3, as did winning pitcher Quinn Ballengee.
SPRING VALLEY 100 200 0 -- 3 4 2
CABELL MIDLAND 002 223 x -- 9 8 0
Ballengee and Pelfrey; Pitts, Osbourne (5) and Townsend.
Hitting: (SV) Wright 2 RBI, Sowder 2B; (CM) Lucas 2B, Terry 2 RBI, Roe 2 RBI, Ballengee 2-3, Blanks 2B, Meadows 2-3.
IRONTON 7, SOUTH POINT 3: Bralin Wallace struck out 13 as the Fighting Tigers defeated the host Pointers.
Keegan Moore hit a home run and drove in two runs for Ironton (23-3 overall, 13-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Katelyn Moore went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Graycie Brammer was 2 for 4. For South Point, Destinee Newton was 2 for 2.
IRONTON 420 001 0 -- 7 8 0
SOUTH POINT 000 001 2 -- 3 7 2
Wallace and Brammer; Perkins and Staley.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2-4 2B, Moore HR 2 RBI, Richendollar 2B, Moore 2-3 2B 3 RBI; (SP) Newton 2-2.
COAL GROVE SPLITS: Addi Dillow hit a grand slam and drove in five runs to lead the Hornets (16-7 overall, 10-3 OVC) to an 8-7 victory over Gallia Academy. Kaleigh Murphy was the winning pitcher. Katie Deeds had two hits.
Bailey Young led the Blue Angels (10-5, 6-7), going 3 for 4 with two RBI. Maddi Meadows was 2 for 4.
Portsmouth beat Coal Grove 10-7 behind a four-hit performance by Madison Perry. Jaidyn Griffith hit two homers for the Hornets. Murphy and Riley Harmon had two hits each.
FAIRVIEW 15, AUGUSTA 0: Annabelle Menshouse pitched a perfect game as the Eagles (6-10) clobbered the Panthers (0-7) in Westwood, Kentucky.
Menshouse struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced.
BOYD COUNTY WINS TWO: The Lions (13-7) swept South Point 12-3 and 16-0 in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Makenna Mulhearn hit a home run and two doubles in the opener as Boyd County whacked 21 hits. Sara Bays smashed a two-run homer. Tori Badgett, Alex Blanton, Emma Borders, Megan Castle, Mulhearn and Bays had three hits apiece. Jaycie Goad had two hits. Bays struck out 11 to earn the win.
In the second game, Boyd County scored 11 runs in the second inning. Blanton, Goad and Kylie Peterman finished with two hits apiece. Badgett was the winner.
SCOTT 5, POINT PLEASANT 3: Tatum Halley pitched the Skyhawks (8-4) for a triumph over the host Big Blacks (7-4).
WINFILED 2, SCOTT 0: Maci Boggs struck out eight in a four-hit shutout of the visiting Skyhawks. Georgia Moulder went 2 for 2 for Winfield (7-1).
WAHAMA 18, WILLIAMSTOWN 0: Amber Wolfe's three-run homer in the third inning gave the White Falcons (7-0) all the runs they needed to dispatch the Yellowjackets.
Mikie Lieving whiffed nine to earn the win. Wolfe went 3 for 3. Victoria VanMatre was 2 for 3 with four RBI. Lauren Noble went 2 for 3. Emma Gibbs was 2 for 3 with two RBI.
RACELAND 4, LEWIS COUNTY 2: The Rams (17-6) rallied from two runs down to beat the visiting Lions (14-2). Raegan West was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
HURRICANE 9, CAPITAL 5: Caden Johnson went 2 for 4 with four RBI to pace the Redskins (11-1) by the visiting Cougars.
Luka Moore was 2 for 3 and drove in two for Hurricane. Chris Crowder had three RBI for Capital.
WAHAMA SPLITS: Logan Roach hit a three-run home run to help the White Falcons beat St. Mary's 10-0 in Mason, West Virginia. Zachary Fields was the winning pitcher. Roach was 2 for 4 with five RBI.
Winfield's Peyton Stover went 6 for 6 with a homer and five RBI to lead visiting Winfield to a 17-7 win over Wahama. Dylan Kuhl was 3 for 5 with four RBI. Rece Amburgery drove in three and Brycen Brown two. For the White Falcons, Ethyn Barnitz went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Trey Ohlinger drove in two.
FAIRVIEW 5, BATH COUNTY 2: Jaxon Manning drove in the winning run and was the winning pitcher as the Eagles (11-9) beat the Wildcats in Westwood, Kentucky.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 12, ASHLAND 9: The Golden Eagles (12-7) scored six runs in the sixth inning to beat the homestanding Tomcats (8-9). Gavin Crum earned the win.
PORTSMOUTH 5, NORTHWEST 2: Tyler Duncan fanned nine to lead the host Trojans by the Mohawks.
