20221008 cm football 09.jpg
Cabell Midland's Curtis Jones (2) rushes up the field on a carry as the Knights take on Spring Valley during a high school football game on Oct. 7, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — Cabell Midland's motto of "ride or die" enters phase two of what running back Curtis Jones Jr. called "the death stretch."

After a hard-fought 21-17 victory over Spring Valley last week, the Knights (5-1) entertain Hurricane (5-1) in a battle of Class AAA high school football titans at 7 p.m. Friday at the Castle. Next week, Cabell Midland plays host to Huntington High (5-1), completing a trifecta of games against stout opponents.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

