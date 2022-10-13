ONA — Cabell Midland's motto of "ride or die" enters phase two of what running back Curtis Jones Jr. called "the death stretch."
After a hard-fought 21-17 victory over Spring Valley last week, the Knights (5-1) entertain Hurricane (5-1) in a battle of Class AAA high school football titans at 7 p.m. Friday at the Castle. Next week, Cabell Midland plays host to Huntington High (5-1), completing a trifecta of games against stout opponents.
"We call that the death stretch, but we're ready for it," Jones said.
The Knights enter the contest No. 3 in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission playoff ratings. The Redskins come in at No. 5. Last week, Spring Valley was top-rated before the loss knocked the Timberwolves to sixth. Jones ran for 128 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. He said he earned every inch.
"They got my respect," Jones said of Spring Valley. "They have a lot of great players and they're a good team."
Cabell Midland holds Hurricane in similar regard. The Redskins' starting defense gives up just 8.5 points per game and is loaded with talent. The Knights, too, feature a bevy of stars and average 38.5 points per game.
With two potent offenses and stout defenses, the game could come down to special teams.
"Our coaches have done a really good job preparing us, and we're ready," senior kicker Olivia Charles said. "We understand it's going to be a big game. They're good. We enjoyed the win Friday, but we were talking immediately that we have to get ready for Hurricane."
Preparation is necessary, but is worthless without execution. Knights coach Luke Salmons said his team must produce on the playing field what it learned in the practice.
"It's great playing at home in front of a great crowd," Salmons said. "We have to play great defense. We have to take care of the ball and execute. That's kind of who we are. I tell our kids that. They get frustrated if they don't score."
Salmons said his staff and players aren't fazed by the rugged three-game stretch and, in fact, embrace it. He said the Knights didn't think they'd achieved much until beating Spring Valley.
"Another tough one," Salmons said. "That's how it is."
Jones said he respects Hurricane's vaunted defense and looks forward to matching up against it.
"I believe in my line," Jones said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
