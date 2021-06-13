The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Midland's Corey Sweeney scores a run against Huntington in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball championship on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Little has come easy for Cabell Midland High School’s baseball team this season, so the Knights figure the latest challenge is just one more in a lengthy line of them.

The Knights (18-7) play at Hurricane (29-1) at 6 p.m. Monday at Lola Meeks Field in the opening game of a three-game series to determine the Class AAA, Region IV champion. Game two is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cabell Midland. A third game, if necessary, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hurricane.

The Redskins have won 28 in a row since a 4-3 loss April 15 at Parkersburg South. A strong contender for a state title nearly every year this century, Hurricane might lack its regular full staff of college-caliber pitchers, but has made up for it with hitting, scoring in double figures 15 times and topping the 21-run mark twice. In fact, the Redskins average double figures at 10 runs per game.

Cabell Midland hasn’t won a game in the series since May 18, 2018. The Redskins won 6-3 on April 22 at home this season.

“They’ll be tough,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. “We have to bring our A game. They’re an excellent team and we’re an excellent team.

The Knights also feature a potent offense, which came up big when it rallied twice to beat Huntington High for Region IV, Section 2 championship. Cabell Midland averages 8.6 runs per game.

The Knights, though, have been in held in check by premier pitching, losing 1-0 to Ohio Division III state tournament team Minford and 5-1 to Kentucky big-school power Johnson Central.

