It’s late May, so Cabell Midland and Hurricane must be playing for a high school regional baseball championship.

The Knights (25-6) visit the Redskins (29-4) at 6 p.m. Monday at Lola Meeks Field in Hurricane in the opening game of a best-of-three series to determine the Class AAA, Region IV champion. The victor moves on to the state tournament June 2 at West Virginia Power Park in Charleston. The loser will be left to wonder what might have been.

The traditional powers aren’t particularly fond of one another, but each has earned a measure of respect.

The Redskins have owned the upper hand of late, advancing to the state finals five times in the last eight seasons, winning in 2014 and 2018. Cabell Midland last played in the state championship game in 2013, losing to Hedgesville.

The Redskins won two of three vs. the Knights this season, taking a 5-3 decision on March 23 and winning 9-5 on April 12. Cabell Midland, however, beat Hurricane 7-3 May 5 in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament.

The two foes met in the regional finals in 2021, with Hurricane emerging the victor in two game, winning 7-2 and 4-2.

Other Class AAA region championship series feature several strong teams. Seven-time defending state champion (six Class AA and last year’s Class AAA) Bridgeport (32-5) meets Morgantown (20-8) for the Region I title. In Region II, Martinsburg (24-7) plays 12-time state champion Jefferson (31-3). In Region III, Greenbrier East (16-15) takes on George Washington (17-15).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

