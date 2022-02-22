ONA — Cabell Midland’s girls basketball team borrowed a page from the defensive playbook of the Knights football team Tuesday night.
The girls changed their defensive strategy to one that prevented Spring Valley from possessing the ball often in a 51-37 victory over the Timberwolves in the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 semifinal at the Castle.
On Saturday, Cabell Midland (16-4) squeaked out a 65-60 win over Spring Valley (12-9) in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions. Knights coach Matt Adkins and assistants Shannon Lewis, Randy Templeton and Corey Woomer said they didn’t want to risk giving up that many points again, so they implemented a more-aggressive game plan.
The result was 22 Timberwolves turnovers and a 12-for-41 shooting performance.
“It was,” Adkins said after being asked if defense was the difference in the two wins. “We executed a lot better. We were ready to play.”
Third-seeded Spring Valley played well in spurts but went 5:02 of the second quarter between baskets in falling behind 27-12. The Timberwolves made a run, however, to close within 29-19 by halftime, then scored the first seven points of the third quarter to pull within 29-26.
Jose Graves made a 5-foot jumper to break No. 2 seed Cabell Midland’s 5:39 scoring drought, and by the end of the period the Knights led 36-30. Spring Valley then went into another funk, scoring just two points in a six-minute span and Cabell Midland pulled away to a 43-30 lead.
“We moved the ball really well,” said guard Sophi Aldridge, who led the Knights with 12 points.
Aldridge said she was proud of how her teammates responded when Spring Valley charged back.
“We had to get focused,” Aldridge said. “We worked hard on defense.”
Jayda Allie, who earlier in the day was offered a scholarship by the University of Rio Grande, scored 11 points for Cabell Midland. Hallie Bailey paced the Timberwolves with 14 points.
The Knights entertain top-seeded Huntington (19-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday for the sectional title. Adkins said the defending state champion Highlanders, No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll, will be a challenge for the fourth-ranked Knights, who were state runners-up last season. Huntington beat Cabell Midland 60-48 on Feb. 10. The Knights have won five straight since.
“It’ll be tough,” Adkins said. “They have a good team. We have a good team. It will come down to who executes better.”
SPRING VALLEY 11 8 16 7 — 37: R. Spry 0-2 0-1 1-2 1, Riggs 1-4 1-4 0-0 3, H. Crum 2-9 0-1 1-1 5, Bailey 4-12 1-4 5-5 14, R. Crum 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 2-10 1-3 2-4 7, Daniels 3-4 0-0 1-2 7. Totals: 12-41 3-13 10-14 37.
CABELL MIDLAND 15 14 7 15 — 51: Wheeler 2-9 0-2 0-2 4, Aldridge 3-6 3-4 3-3 12, Graves 4-8 0-1 0-0 8, R. Allie 3-9 2-5 0-3 8, J. Allie 2-7 1-3 6-7 11, Potter 3-6 1-2 1-2 8. Totals: 17-45 7-17 10-17 51.