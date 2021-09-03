ONA — Cabell Midland set the tone for the night on the first play.
Quarterback Ryan Wolfe hit a wide-open Alex Smith for a 65-yard touchdown, triggering an offensive onslaught and the Knights on the way to a 56-0 win in a running-clock contest on Friday night at The Castle.
Cabell Midland scored on six of seven possessions for a 42-0 lead at the break. The Knights had 400-pslus yards in offense. Wolfe tossed three scoring passes and ran 26 yards for a touchdown on a keeper off an option call.
Cabell Midland substituted freely in the second half and scored twice.
“Called it and it was there,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “Ryan can throw the ball.”
Cabell Midland did not attempt a pass last week in its win at Spring Valley.
“I like it,” Wolfe said of that first play and overall passing night. “Thought I threw it too far.
On the next series, Wolfe found tight end Michael Lunsford for 68 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Jackson Fetty.
“Stacked for the run. I was wide open,” Lunsford said. “Disappointed I didn’t score. Didn’t turn on the burner.”
Cabell Midland (2-0) is back in action next Friday at Huntington High (2-0) in the annual battle for The Shield. The Knights have the Shield.
“Thoughts on that game now,” Wolfe said. “Be ready for that one.”
“Enjoy this, put it behind us,” Salmons said. “A win’s a win.”
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty said it was just one of those nights after the Knights scored on the first play.
“We hadn’t seen a pass,” Daugherty said. “We sold out on the run.”
Wilson threw for 227 yards. Mason Moran carried nine times for 102 yards. The Knights had 600-plus yards in total offense.
RIVERSIDE 0 0 0 0 --0
CABELL MIDLAND 21 21 7 7 --56
First quarter
CM—Smith 65 pass from Wolfe (Charles kick) 11:43.
CM—Fetty 5 run (Charles kick), 7:52.
CM—Wolfe 26 run (Charles kick), 2:01.
Second quarter
CM—Schmidt 10 pass from Wolfe (Charles kick), 11:07.
CM—Schmidt 31 pass from Wolfe (Charles kick), 9:40.
CM—Moran 9 run (Charles kick), 1:35.
Third quarter
CM—Schmidt 11 run (Charles kick), 6:01.
CM—Roberts 10 run (Buchanan kick), :09.
Team Stats
RIV CM
First downs 3 23
Rushes-yards 31-23 49-412
Passing yards 13 227
Comp-att-int 7-17-2 6-8-0
Total offense 40 639
Penalties 4-35 10-110
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2
Individual stats
RUSHING: Riverside, Walker 3-15, Baria 5-8, Alderson 5-7, Green 1-7, Jones 3-6, Hairston 1-4, Ray 1-minus 4, DeVault 4-minus 12. Cabell Midland, 5-50, Moran 9-102, Wiseman 2-2, Ramey 1-4, Fetty 9-74, Pauley 1-3, Schmidt 6-32, Roberts 3-10, Taylor 2-30, Hass 5-62.
PASSING: Riverside, Walker 6-13-13, Ray 1-4-1, 0. Cabell Midland, Wolfe 6-8-0, 227.
RECEIVING: Riverside, Hill 1-6, Baria 1-6, Wilkinson 2-2, Alderson 1-1, Jeffries 2-minus 2. Cabell Midland, Smith 1-65, Lunsford 1-68, Schmidt 4-94.