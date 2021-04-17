SPRING VALLEY -- Cabell Midland scored six runs in the first inning on its way to a 10-1 victory over Spring Valley Friday night in high school baseball.
The Knights led 10-0 before the Timberwolves scored in the sixth inning.
Drew Elkins struck out six walked two and allowed two hits in five innings to earn the win. He also drove in two runs.
Leadoff hitter Curtis Ball went 3 for 4 with a home run, four runs batted in and three runs scored. Carson Wilson was 3 for 4. Jackson Fetty and Destyn Kingrey each were 2 for 4.
CABELL MIDLAND 602 110 0 -- 10 11 2
SPRING VALLEY 000 010 0 -- 1 3 4
Elkins, Shouldis (6) and Ball; Whittington, Z, Maynard (1) Fouch (5), Blair (6), Tyree (7) and Brown.
Hitting: (SV) Ball 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Wilson 3-4, Elkins 2 RBI, Fetty 2-4, Kingrey 2-4.
FAIRLAND 2, COAL GROVE 1: The Dragons scored on the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and improve to 7-3 overall, 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Cooper Cummings went 2 for 4 with two doubles, one to drive in the winning run. Blake Trevathan struck out 14, walked none and allowed five hits in earning a complete game win. Earlier, Dacoda Chapman scored on an error to make it 1-0.
Tait Matney and Connor Harrison each had two hits for the Hornets. Matney scored on an error.
COAL GROVE 000 000 1 -- 1 5 1
FAIRLAND 001 000 1 -- 2 6 1
Harrison and Stevens; Trevathan and Cummings.
Hitting: (CG) Matney 2-3 2B, Harrison 2-3; (F) Cummings 2-4 2 2B.
IRONTON 4, ROCK HILL 3: The host Fighting Tigers raced to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and held off the Redmen.
Jon Wylie earned the win and Jacob Sloan a save. Kyle Howell went 2 for 3. For Rock Hill Hayden Harper and Isaiah Kelly each were 2 for 3.
ROCK HILL 000 120 0 -- 3 4 1
IRONTON 400 000 x -- 4 6 3
Brammer and Kelly; Wylie, Sloan (6) and Bias.
Hitting: (RH) Kelly 2-3, Harper 2-3; (I) Howell 2-3, Wylie 2B.
WINFIELD 2, WAYNE 1: The Generals scored in the top of the eighth to beat the host Pioneers. Brett Bumgarner was the winning pitcher. Peyton Stover and Dylan Kuhl each had two hits.
IRONTON ST. JOE 20, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0: The Flyers (7-1) parlayed 11 hits, nine walks and six hit batters into 20 runs in blasting the host Tartans.
J.C Damron went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Winning pitcher Jimmy Mahlmeister was 3 for 3 and Mark Hodges 2 for 3. Blake Stuntebeck drove in three runs and Jacob Salisbury two.
IRONTON ST. JOE 901 0 (10) -- 20 11 2
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 000 00 -- 0 1 3
J. Mahlmeister, Stuntebeck (4), M. Mahlmeister (5) and M. Mahlmeister, Harvey (2); Rase, Justice (1) and Escamilia.
Hitting: (ISJ) J. Mahlmeister 3-3, Stuntebeck 3 RBI, Damron 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Salisbury 2 RBI, Hodges 2-3.
Softball
FAIRLAND 3, COAL GROVE 1: Kaylee Salyer struck out 13 Hornets in throwing a three-hitter at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township.
Salyer also hit a solo home run. Brenna Reedy went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI. Katie Bell was 2 for 2 and drove in one run.
COAL GROVE 000 001 0 -- 1 3 3
FAIRLAND 000 210 x -- 3 6 0
Murphy and Griffith; Salyer and Clark.
Hitting: (CG) Harmon 2B; (F) Salyer HR, Reedy 2-3 2B, Bell 2-2.
CABELL MIDLAND 16, FLEMING COUNTY 1: The Knights ripped 16 hits in a rout of the Panthers in the Tri-State Showcase in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Rielly Lucas went 2 for 3 with four RBI, Olivia Pelfrey was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Hailey Rowe drove in a trio of runs. Jess Terry and Sydni Burko each went 2 for 2. Maddie Meadows was 2 for 3. Quinn Ballengee was the winning pitcher.
FLEMING COUNTY 010 -- 1 4 2
CABELL MIDLAND 4 5 7 -- 16 15 0
Parker and Newsome; Ballengee and Pelfrey.
Hitting: (CM) Terry 2-2, Lucas 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Burko 2-2 2 RBI, Roe 3 RBI, Pelfrey 2-3 3 RBI, Meadows 2-3 2 SB, Blanks 3B 2 SB.
RUSSELL 5, IRONTON 3: The Red Devils (5-2) overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the Tigers (12-2) in the Tri-State Showcase in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Audrey Patel was the winning pitcher
LINCOLN COUNTY 12, FREDERICK DOUGLASS 2: The Panthers scored eight runs in the third inning on their way to a victory over the Broncos in the Tri-State Showcase in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Hayleigh Adkins smashed a three run homer and had two hits. Natalie Fout, Shelby Browning and Maci Lunsford also finished with two hits for Lincoln County. Megan Stump (2-0) was the winning pitcher.
Earlier, the Panthers edged South Charleston 3-2 as Browning and Koree Roberts hit home runs. Stump was the winning pitcher.
NITRO 15, ASHLAND 4: Lena Elkins went 4 for 4 to help the Wildcats (2-2) beat the Kittens in the Tri-State Showcase in Ashland. Tessleigh Savilla, Carly Mathes and Kerigan Moore smacked two hits each. Savilla was the winning pitcher and hit a home run.
Girls basketball
NITRO 71, WINFIELD 64: The Wildcats (14-1) erased a 12-point deficit to beat the visiting Generals (7-10) in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 final.
Nitro began the fourth quarter on a 15-0 run, then outscored Winfield 7-0 in overtime to advance to the regional co-final at home vs. Huntington St. Joe at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Brooklyn Bowen led the Wildcats with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey Goins scored 19 points, Patricia Ward 11 and Taylor Maddox 10. Sofia Lopez led the Generals, who visit Logan in a co-final at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with 17 points. Kennedy Schilling scored 13 points and snatched 11 rebounds. Meghan Taylor scored 13 points and Mianna Oglesby 12.
Boys basketball
RIVERSIDE 65, HURRICANE 61: Braydin Ward scored 22 points and the homestanding Warriors (2-11) beat the Redskins.
Hurricane outscored Riverside 34-12 in the fourth quarter.
Peyton Foreman led Riverside with 19 points. Josh Arthur chipped in 11. Dillon Tingler paced the Redskins with 26 points. Ross Musick scored 14.
BUFFALO 70, ROANE COUNTY 59: Noah Thompson scored 20 points and Ian Thompson 19 as the Bison (8-8) beat the guest Raiders (7-11). Alex Hanshaw scored 15 points for Buffalo. Brayden Miller led Roane County with 35 points.