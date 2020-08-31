Taylor Sargent hopes to defend her title Tuesday when the 3rd Annual West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational Championship is played at the Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth, West Virginia.
Sargent, a Cabell Midland standout, shot 75 to edge Woodrow Wilson’s Mary Denny by one stroke in last year’s event at the 6,605-yard, par-72 course. Olivia Hart of Hurricane won the inaugural championship in 2018 with a 3-over, 75, to beat Dorothy Romanek of Wheeling Park by one shot.
This year’s tournament will feature two divisions. The Championship Division is an 18-hole stroke play event from the ladies’ tees with the top eight finishers named all-tournament. The Open Division is a nine-hole event and no awards will be given.
Sargent has plenty of competition, with 80 golfers registered. Expected to challenge her most are Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, Nicole Lincecome of Parkersburg.
Other local golfers competing include Analise Backus of Cabell Midland; Anna Fry and Elora Spradlin of Wayne; Anistyn Collins and Erin Vilsack of Huntington St. Joe; Emily Redford, Maddie Erwin, Kenzie Parker, Julia Pence and Hailey Bennett of Winfield; and Maddie Ohlinger of Wahama.
The tournament begins at noon.
GAME CHANGES: Tolsia has scheduled Richwood for its home football opener Friday after both schools lost opponents because of COVID-19. Wahama and Weirton Madonna moved their football game from Saturday to Friday at East-West Stadium in Fairmont.
Mingo Central scheduled a football game at Point Pleasant on Sept. 11, replacing Logan on the Miners’ schedule. Winfield and Herbert Hoover have moved their football game from Friday to Sept. 7. Poca’s football game Friday at Wheeling Central was switched to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wheeling University.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Wayne girls basketball standout Alana Eves and Cabell Midland star Autumn Lewis visited Glenville State. Eves also visited Waynesburg. Boyd County girls basketball standout Harley Paynter committed to Tennessee Tech.
Ohio State offered Poca boys basketball star Isaac McKneely. Ashland boys basketball player Cole Villers received a scholarship offer from Morehead State. Huntington St. Joe girls basketball player Dionna Gray was offered by George Washington University.
South Charleston running back Mondrell Dean, a sophomore, received an offer from the University of Cincinnati. Ashland softball infielder/outfielder Taylor Craft committed to Georgetown College, which also offered Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs.
SOCCER SHORTAGES: Mountain State Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Hamric said that because of a shortage of soccer officials, the league has altered its schedule.
All 10 schools will play boys/girls doubleheaders, with the boys playing first on Tuesdays, and the girls starting off on Thursdays.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington St. Joe girls basketball standout Hannah Roberts, who committed to South Carolina-Upstate, transferred to Boyd County. Lawrence County football players and brothers Baden and Kaden Gillispie have transferred to Cabell Midland.
Ashland golfer Kate Hanni took medalist honors at the Frederick Douglas Classic last week. Hanni shot 3-under-par, 69. Defending Class AAA football state champion Martinsburg will not be able to practice until Saturday because of COVID-19. The Bulldogs game Friday with Musselman was canceled.
The Randolph County Board of Education said a structural engineer has deemed Elkins High School’s Wimer Stadium structurally unsafe for fans. The Tigers plan to play “home” games at Philip Barbour or Buckhannon-Upshur.
Rock Hill’s boys and girls won Ohio Valley Conference cross country championships Saturday. Gallia Academy senio Sarah Watts won the girls individual title. Portsmouth freshman Charlie Putnam took the boys crown.