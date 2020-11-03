HUNTINGTON — The latest West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football ratings indicate that if the playoffs began today, well, they don’t reveal much certainty at all.
Cabell Midland (4-0, 13.0 points) and Spring Valley (4-1, 11.8) are second and fifth, respectively, in the Class AAA ratings. Normally, that would indicate the Knights would be paired with No. 15 Washington (5-4, 7.22), and the Timberwolves would entertain No. 12 Morgantown (3-2, 8.0) in first-round games if the ratings hold through this week. The color-coded COVID-19 map, though, has thrown not a wrench but the entire toolbox into any playoff prognostications with one week to go in the regular season.
Teams in counties that are green or yellow may play anyone in green or yellow counties. Teams in gold may play only teams from other counties that are gold. Teams in orange counties may practice but not play. Teams in red counties may not practice nor play.
Spring Valley is in Wayne County, which is orange on the map, meaning if the postseason began today, the Timberwolves wouldn’t be allowed to participate. Neither would No. 3 Martinsburg (4-1, 12.2), No. 4 Musselman (6-1, 12.14), No. 6 Wheeling Park (7-1, 11.63), No. 8 Spring Mills (5-2, 10.0), No. 13 Hurricane (3-3, 7.4) or No. 16 Ripley (5-3, 6.88) because of their color status.
“Unbelievable,” Spring Valley Athletic Director Tim George said. “That makes half the field in AAA that will be ineligible to play if something doesn’t change.”
No. 1 South Charleston (5-0, 13.2) would be in, as would No. 7 Bridgeport (5-1, 11.33), No. 10 Princeton (5-2, 9.29), No. 11 George Washington (3-1, 8.5), No. 12 Morgantown (3-2, 8.0) and No. 13 (tied) Oak Hill (3-2, 7.4).
The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight designated as home teams in the first round.
On Tuesday, the SSAC lowered its requirement of games a team must play to be eligible for the playoffs from four to three.
“I guess they are worried about finding 16 teams willing and eligible to be in the playoffs,” George said.
If nothing changes, No. 21 Lincoln County (3-4, 4.57) and No. 26 Huntington High (2-6, 2.75) conceivably could make the playoffs if they win this week. Lincoln County, though, is gold and would be allowed to play only teams from other gold counties, meaning under current rules the ratings would have to fall just right for the Panthers to be in.
“I’m not a fan of any of this,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said. “I still stand firm that all play games or no one plays games.”
In Class AA, No. 1 Sissonville (5-0, 12.2), No. 2 Bluefield (5-1, 11.83). No. 4 Oak Glen (7-1, 11.5), No. 5 Liberty-Raleigh (6-0, 6.67) No. 7 Fairmont Senior (6-2, 9.88), No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (6-2, 9.0), No. 10 Clay County (7-1, 8.0), No. 11 North Marion (5-3, 7.75), No. 12 Independence (5-2, 5.75), No. 13 Point Pleasant (4-2, 7.75), No. 15 Liberty-Harrison (4-2, 6.83) and No. 16 Lincoln (4-2, 6.5) would be eligible.
No. 3 Frankfort (7-1, 11.5), No. 6 Keyser (7-2, 10.33) and No. 9 Poca (5-1, 8.17), however, would not be permitted to play.
No. 14 Braxton County (5-2, 7.0) is in gold, so the Eagles could play only a team from another gold county. No. 22 Chapmanville (2-3, 2.8) is gold. No. 24 Wayne (2-4, 3.33) is orange, thus ineligible, as is No. 35 Winfield (0-5, 0.0).
The top team in Class A, Tug Valley (3-0, 9.0) is in Mingo County, which is the only county in the state in red, making the Panthers ineligible for the postseason as it stands today.
Eligible Class A teams in the top 16 include No. 2 Greenbrier West (8.0, 8.88), No. 4 Doddridge County (5-1, 8.17), No. 5 Midland Trail (3-1, 7.75), No. 6 (tie) East Hardy (5-1, 7.33), No. 10 Tygarts Valley (7-1, 6.75), No. 11 Petersburg (5-3, 6.5), No. 13 Clay-Battelle (3-1, 6.25), No. 14 Pendleton County (4-2, 6.17), No. 15 (tie) Weirton Madonna (4-2, 6.0) and No. 15 (tie) Summers County (4-2, 6.0).
Ineligible Class A squads include No. 3 St. Marys (8-1, 8.44), No. 6 (tie) Buffalo (5-1, 7.33), No. 8 Williamstown (5-2, 7.14) and No. 12 Tolsia (4-2, 6.33).
No. 9 Ritchie County (7-2, 6.78) is in gold.
Two Mason County schools — No. 15 Wahama (5-4, 3.78) and No. 40 Hannan (0-3, 0.0) — are eligible.