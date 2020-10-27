HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland held onto its No. 2 rating and Spring Valley parlayed a victory at Bridgeport into a move up from eighth to sixth in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football ratings Tuesday.
South Charleston, which defeated No. 25 Huntington High 42-21 retained the top spot in Class AAA. The Black Eagles (4-0) have 13.25 points. Cabell Midland (4-0) has 12.75. No. 3 Martinsburg (4-1) has 12.0, followed in the top eight by Musselman (6-1, 11.86), Wheeling Park (6-1, 11.29), Spring Valley (4-1, 11.2), Bridgeport (4-1, 10.6) and Spring Mills (5-2, 9.86).
The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning a home-team designation in the first round.
Parkersburg (5-2, 9.14) is ninth, George Washington (2-1, 8.67) 10th, Princeton (4-2, 8.33) 11th and Ripley (5-2, 7.86) 12th. John Marshall (5-3, 7.38) is 13th, Hurricane (3-2, 7.2) 14th, Greenbrier East (5-3, 7.13) 15th and Morgantown (2-2, 6.5) and University (2-2, 6.5) tied for 16th.
Lincoln County (3-3, 5.33) is 22nd.
In Class AA, Sissonville (4-0, 11.75) remained No. 1 just ahead of Bluefield (5-1, 11.17) and Frankfort (7-1, 11.13). Oak Glen (5-1, 10.5) is fourth, followed in the top eight by by Liberty-Raleigh (6-0, 10.33), Fairmont Senior (5-2, 9.29), Keyser (6-2, 9.25) and North Marion (5-2, 8.29).
Robert C. Byrd (5-2, 8.0) is ninth, Poca (4-1, 7.8) 10th, Clay County (6-1, 7,57) 11th and Elkins (4-2, 7.17) 12th. Braxton County (5-2, 7.0) is No. 13, with Independence (4-2, 6.83), Point Pleasant (3-2, 6.8) and Liberty-Harrison (4-2, 6.33) rounding out the top 16.
Chapmanville (2-3, 3.6) is 22nd. Mingo Central (1-2, 3.33) and Wayne (2-4, 3.33) are tied for 23rd. Winfield (0-4, 0.0) and Logan (0-3, 0.0) are tied with Philip Barbour and Nitro for 34th.
In Class A, Doddridge County (5-0, 9.6) is atop the ratings. Greenbrier West (8-0, 8.88) is second, Tug Valley (3-0, 8.67) third and Williamstown (5-1, 8.0) and St. Marys (7-1, 8.0) tied for fourth.
Midland Trail (3-1, 7.75) is sixth, Buffalo (5-1, 7.0) and East Hardy (5-1, 7.0) are tied for seventh. Tygarts Valley (6-1, 6.43) is ninth, followed by Petersburg (4-3, 6.29) at No. 10. Tolsia (4-2, 6.17) and Pendleton County (4-2, 6.17) are tied for 11th. Ritchie County (6-2, 6.13) is 13th, Clay-Battelle (2-1, 6.0) 14th and Wirt County (4-2, 5.67) and Summer County (4-2, 5.67) tied for 15th.
Wahama (4-4, 3.13) is 27th, Man (1-3, 2.25) tied for 31st and Hannan (0-3, 0.0) tied for 39th.