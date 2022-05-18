ONA — The Cabell Midland Knights have shown consistency in many areas on the baseball diamond this season, but their coach wants to see improvement in one key aspect of the game as they prepare for regional play next week.
The Knights, boasting a 24-6 record after beating the Logan Wildcats on Tuesday, will need to find hits with runners in scoring position if they are to earn a spot in the West Virginia state tournament later this month.
In recent wins, that hasn’t been a problem. Cabell Midland plated 16 runs in a win over Logan and scored a combined 19 runs against Spring Valley in the two sectional championship finals played last week.
When those hits happen, the Knights run like a well-oiled machine. But when they don’t, scoring runs can be like pulling teeth.
In the opening round of the sectional tournament, the Knights left 11 runners on base in a 7-0 loss. They had several chances to score against Huntington in an elimination game the following night, but couldn’t bring a run across until the ninth inning to win it after leaving runners in scoring position in three different innings.
On the flip side, the Knights took care of business in the sectional championship round, scoring in bunches against the Timberwolves in a game they never trailed in and then one where they came from behind to win the section, using timely hits to capitalize on defensive miscues by the Timberwolves.
“Our pitching has been pretty good lately and hopefully that continues, but just making sure we’re putting swings down with guys in scoring position, that’s probably the biggest thing,” Cabell Midland head coach Tracy Brumfield said.
The Knights face a tall task in regionals as they match up against the Hurricane Redskins in a best-of-three series with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
Hurricane beat the Knights in both of the regular season meetings, 5-3 and 9-5, but Brumfield said he believes the competition they went through in sectionals has prepared them for another round with the Redskins.
“That helps us because Spring Valley was (ranked) fifth in the state and they beat us once in the tournament, and we came back and fought back with our backs against the wall. Playing them and Huntington High, that’s two quality teams,” Brumfield said. “You make yourself better by playing better teams to help you prepare yourself to play against teams like Hurricane.”
The first game of the series is scheduled for Monday, May 23, at Lola Meeks Field in Hurricane. Game 2 of the series will be played at Cabell Midland, and a third game, if necessary, would be played in Hurricane.