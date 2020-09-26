PARKERSBURG — Cabell Midland’s Garrett Shields upped his scoring total to 10 on the campaign here Saturday afternoon inside Erickson All-Sports Facility as the senior tallied the Knights’ first two goals during a 5-0 shutout of host Parkersburg South.
Shields beat Patriot keeper Garrett Lewis, who finished with eight saves, thanks to an assist from Thomas Wheeler just 5:39 in to put the visitors ahead for good.
A Ryan Holmes pass to Jaden Fleshman, who tried to chip it in during the 12th minute, almost made it 2-0.
However, Patriot defender Ayden Willison used a sliding effort and managed to boot the ball over his head and out of harm’s way with his toe just before it crossed the line as he landed inside the pipes.
Parkersburg South, which dropped to 2-8 with a home match set for 6 p.m. Tuesday versus Ravenswood, had a quality chance to square it during the 16th minute.
Patriot Dylen White’s corner kick was headed by Willison, but Chase Baker was there to make his lone save during a clean slate effort.
Less than two minutes later, Knight Alexander Opimo launched a corner kick, which Shields was able to head in for a 2-0 advantage.
Holmes’ eighth goal of the season came on a blistering shot via a direct kick from around 30 yards out in the 24th minute to set the halftime score.
The Patriots, who were playing the match without head coach Jamie Whitlatch after he picked up a red card last time out, had a through ball from Evan Rose to Caleb Knopp in the 47th minute, but Knight Dawson Dillon was able to play the ball back to Baker.
Right after that CMHS went on the attack and Fleshman beat Patriot keeper Jared Davis, who had four saves, with a shot from 20 yards away in the 48th minute.
Gage Piggott had a long look of 40-plus yards in the 52nd minute, but the Patriots’ shot was too high.
Opimo tried for another assist off a corner in the 54th minute, but Tyson Meadows headed it out of danger.
In the 60th minute, Knopp’s deep throw-in went to Piggott, who made a pass to Evan Rose, but his shot went wide.
Parkersburg South also had a shot by Nick Murphy in the 76th minute, but he couldn’t put it on frame.
Cabell Midland, which improved to 5-0 and returns to action Tuesday at Riverside, capped the scoring just seven seconds into the 78th minute via Dillon’s first goal of the season.
Baker’s chance at a shutout almost went by the wayside in the 79th minute, but Patriot Tobi Adebulu’s shot glanced off the crossbar.
“COVID, it’s been four or five weeks now and we’ve only had five games so that’s really stunted us from developing,” admitted Knight head coach Brian McNeel.
“I mean, especially with Kanawha County schools out, we are just not getting the quality opponents that we are looking for.
“That’s the biggest thing I want to see for our team to be challenged before sectional play.
The boys are keeping their high hopes. They definitely want more games and want to get out and play.”
CMHS (5-0) 3 2 — 5
South Parkersburg (2-8) 0 0 — 0
CM: Garrett Shields (assist Thomas Wheeler) 6th minute
CM: Shields (assist Alexander Opimo) 18th minute
CM: Ryan Holmes (unassisted) 24th minute
CM: Jaden Fleshman (unassisted) 48th minute
CM: Dawson Dillon (unassisted) 78th minute
Shots on goal: CM 17, PS 1; Corner kicks: CM 11, PS 1; Keeper saves: CM 1 (Chase Baker), PS 12 (Garrett Lewis 8, Jared Davis 4)
Next matches: Ravenswood at Parkersburg South 6 p.m. Tuesday; Cabell Midland at Riverside on Tuesday.