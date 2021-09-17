CHARLESTON -- Emma Shields scored the only goal Cabell Midland needed in the Knights' 3-0 victory over Capital Thursday in girls high school soccer.
Shields scored off an Olivia Charles assist for a 1-0 halftime lead. Cailyn Lowe made it 2-0 off a pass from Charles, who set the score with an assist from Shields.
HURRICANE 3, SPRING VALLEY 0: Brynna Price, Avery Hale and Lauren Dye scored as the host Redskins beat the Timberwolves. Mady Jo Lunsford and Carly Mann had assists. Maddie Willis earned the shutout.
ROCK HILL 7, SOUTH POINT 0: Seven different players scored as the Redmen defeated the Pointers. Taylor Clark, Ellen Heaberlin, Josi Saleh, Bri Reynolds, Brenna Kellogg, Emmi Stevens and Cigi Pancake had goals. Reynolds handed out three assists and Clark and Stevens one each. Pancake made two saves.
BOYD COUNTY 1, ASHLAND 0: Chasity Eckers scored her first goal of the season to lift the Lions (4-5-1) past the Kittens (4-8) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Sofie Stevens earned the shutout.
Boys soccer
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 4, MINGO CENTRAL 1: The Irish (5-3-1) overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Miners in Williamson, West Virginia. Zander Pinson assisted Victor Uba, then scored a goal of his own to make it 2-1. After an own goal, Nic Frazier found the net to set the score.
SOUTH POINT 3, ROCK HILL 0: Xander Dornon made nine saves to lead the Pointers (7-2-1) to a triumph over the Redmen in Pedro, Ohio. Joey Bloenbaum, Tanner Runyon and Mason Kazee scored. Runyon had an assist.
POINT PLEASANT 8, LINCOLN COUNTY 0: Jaden Reed and Nick Cichon-Ledderhose each scored twice as the Big Blacks (9-0) defeated the Panthers. Colton Young, Cael McCutcheon, Alex Shrader, Sean Wilson also scored.
ROWAN COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 0: Aaron Smart scored three goals and Gavin Stanley made four saves as the Vikings (6-2-1) beat the Tomcats (5-8-1) in Morehead, Kentucky.
RUSSELL 5, BATH COUNTY 0: Nathan Totten scored a hat trick and Jeison Benitez-Ramires and Blake Hern scored in the Red Devils' triumph over the Wildcats in Owingsville, Kentucky. Russell is 8-3, Bath County 1-4-1.
Volleyball
IRONTON 3, CHESAPEAKE 1: The Fighting Tigers defeated the Panthers 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-17.
BOYD COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 2: Emma Sparks smashed six aces to lead the Lions (12-1) past the host Red Devils 25-16, 18-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-7. Taylor Bartrum made 14 kills and Morgan Lewis 10. For Russell (7-3), Christin Corey made 15 kills.
POINT PLEASANT WINS TRI: The Big Blacks beat Wayne and Cabell Midland at home. Point Pleasant (9-2) topped the Pioneers 25-14, 25-18, then beat the Knights 27-25, 25-20.