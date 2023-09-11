If the West Virginia high school football playoffs began today, well, that would be silly. It’s September.
If so, though, Class AAA No. 6 Cabell Midland would play a home game. Defending Class AAA state champion Huntington High (2-0) is ninth and would be on the road. Such seedings are far too preliminary, of course, when reviewing the initial West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rating, released Monday.
These are the first ratings to include bonus points for strength of schedule, a new feature for 2023. The top 16 teams at season’s end qualify for the postseason, the top eight earning first-round games at home.
“I like the strength of schedule component,” Spring Valley athletic director Tim George said. “It rewards teams who play a difficult schedule.”
Morgantown (3-0, 13.33) is No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by Parkersburg South (3-0, 9.75), Parkersburg (3-0, 9.25), Jefferson (2-1, 9.07), Brooke (3-0, 8.75) Cabell Midland (3-0, 8.5), Princeton (3-0, 8.5) and Wheeling Park (2-0, 8.33) in the top eight.
Huntington High (2-0, 8.0) is ninth, followed at No. 10 by Bridgeport, Musselman and Woodrow Wilson, each 2-1 and 7.15. Martinsburg (3-0, 7.0) is 12th ahead of Spring Mills (2-1, 6.85), Hedgesville (2-1, 6.35) and Hurricane (2-1, 6.05).
Lincoln County (1-2, 4.28) is 21st. Spring Valley (0-3, 1.8) is 26th.
Frankfort (3-0, 8.25) tops Class AA. Winfield (2-1, 5.55) is 10th and Point Pleasant (1-1, 4.9) 17th. Wayne (1-1, 2.9) is 24nd.
Fairmont Senior and Roane County are tied for second. North Marion is fourth, followed by Philip Barbour, Scott, Mingo Central, Weir, Lincoln, Winfield, Nitro, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), East Fairmont, Chapmanville and Shady Spring.
Wahama (3-0, 5.0) is seventh in Class A. James Monroe (2-0, 8.0) is No. 1. Man is second, ahead of Midland Trail, Williamstown, St. Marys, Petersburg, the White Falcons, Tucker County, Greenbrier West, Montcalm, Valley (Wetzel), Tyler Consolidated, Moorefield, Tug Valley, Meadow Bridge and Cameron. Tolsia (0-2, 0.6), Hannan (0-1, 0.6) and Buffalo (0-2, 0.6) are tied for 40th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.