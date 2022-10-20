ONA — When Alex Smith was young, he had a 60% chance of being deaf.
After a surgery, doctors discovered his hearing was fine. That's good for many reasons, including the fact that he can hear Cabell Midland's football fans cheer when he makes a play.
The 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback has performed stellar this season in leading the Knights to a 5-2 record heading into Friday's 7 p.m. home game vs. arch-rival Huntington High (6-1). Smith said he has a great deal of respect for the Highlanders.
"They're one of the more-talented teams in the state and have the most big-play potential in the state," Smith said. "They're still one of the top teams in the state."
Smith will be charged with slowing a big-play passing attack led by quarterback Gavin Lochow and featuring wide receiver Duane Harris. Lochow, committed to the University of Dayton, has completed 70 of 112 passes for 1,263 yards and 20 touchdowns. Ten of those TD passes were caught by Harris, who has 34 receptions for 681 yards.
The Knight are comfortable putting Smith on an island in single coverage, even against excellent receivers.
"He's a really good cover corner who has done a great job all year, does a great job all the time," Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said. "He's smart, very football smart and understands. He often makes suggestions and understands the game really well. He did it last year against some of the better players in the state, and he's done it this year. He's that type of kid. He make you confident."
Smith is fairly new to the cornerback position after playing safety his first two seasons. Former Knights assistant T.J. Carper, who played corner at Marshall University and now is head coach at Vinton County, helped Smith adjust.
"He helped me a lot," Smith said of Carper. "I had a growth spurt, and it really came natural to me. I picked it up super good, and I enjoy it."
Smith said he's learned to have a short memory. He wins most one-on-one battles, but sometimes the receiver makes a play.
"It's such a difference from playing safety," Smith said. "You can't mess up at all. You can't miss a step or you're beat. It's tough, but it works out."
The Knights are hoping to rebound from a 35-14 loss to Hurricane. Overcoming the Highlanders is challenging enough, but Cabell Midland also is battling illness.
"We're excited," Salmons said. "Last week stunk, but they're a good team and we knew that. We've battled through things this week with flu and a lot of different things. It's been a blessing because what makes your team is going through adversity. It seems like we play better when we're kind of doubted. It's kind of who we are."
Salmons said he expects Huntington High's best shot. The Highlanders beat the Knights twice last season. Cabell Midland leads the "Battle for the Shield" trophy 17-9.
"Huntington has good kids," Salmons said. "Good quarterback, good running backs, good receivers, a good defensive line. They're good. We feel like we're good. It's another big matchup for us. Anytime we play Huntington it's exciting."