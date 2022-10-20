The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221008 cm football 27.jpg
Buy Now

Cabell Midland’s Alex Smith checks his spot on the line of scrimmage as the Knights take on Spring Valley during a high school football game on Oct. 7, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — When Alex Smith was young, he had a 60% chance of being deaf.

After a surgery, doctors discovered his hearing was fine. That's good for many reasons, including the fact that he can hear Cabell Midland's football fans cheer when he makes a play.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you