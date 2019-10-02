2019 0928 midland
Cabell Midland quarterback J.J. Roberts (12) hands off to running back Jakob Caudill (45) as the Knights take on Capital during a high school football game on Friday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland's 26-21 victory over Capital kept the Knights (5-0) at No. 1 in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football ratings Tuesday.

Cabell Midland, which entertains No. 8 Riverside (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, accumulated 13.8 points, one more than second-rated Martinsburg (5-0), the four-time defending state champion.

Huntington High (3-1, 10.25) is sixth heading into Friday's 7:30 p.m. home game with No. 3 Parkersburg South (5-0, 12.6). No. 7 Spring Valley (4-1, 9.8) is seventh going into its Friday 7:30 p.m. home game with No. 9 Capital (3-2, 8.0). Hurricane (2-3, 5.2) is tied with University for 15th. The Redskins play host to No. 14 George Washington (2-3, 5.4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight designated as home teams.

Musselman (4-1, 11.0) is fourth and Wheeling Park (4-1, 10.4) is fifth.

Spring Mills (3-2, 7.8) is 10th, followed in the top 16 by Parkersburg (3-2, 7.6), Greenbrier East (3-2, 6.8), Washington (2-2, 6.0), Hurricane and University.

In Class A, Tolsia (4-1, 7.6) is third, just behind Pendleton County (4-0, 8.75) and Doddridge County (4-0, 8.0).

Tygarts Valley (4-0, 7.5), reigning state champion Wheeling Central (4-1, 7.4), Midland Trail (4-1, 7.4), Williamstown (4-1, 7.0) and St. Marys (3-1, 6.75) round out the top eight.

Ritchie County (3-1, 6.5) is ninth, followed in the top 16 by Greenbrier West (3-1, 6.25), Weirton Madonna (4-1, 5.8), Moorefield (3-2, 4.8), Webster County (3-2, 4.6), South Harrison (2-2, 4.5), Parkersburg Catholic (3-2, 4.4) and Meadow Bridge (2-2, 4.25).

Buffalo (3-2, 4.0) is tied for 17th. Wahama (2-3, 2.8) is tied for 26th. Hannan (1-4, 1.2) is 37th.

Poca (5-0, 10.4) is fourth in Class AA, behind defending state champion Fairmont Senior (5-0, 12.6), Keyser (5-0, 11.2) and oak Glen (5-0, 10.6). Wyoming East (4-0, 10.25), Bridgeport (4-1, 9.8), Man (5-0, 9.8) and North Marion (4-1, 9.0) round out the top eight.

Bluefield (3-1, 8.25) is ninth. Winfield (4-1, 8.), Lewis County 93-1, 8.0) and Sissonville (4-1, 8.0) are tied for 10th. Shady Spring (4-1, 7.4) is tied with Frankfort (4-1, 7.4) and Liberty Harrison (4-1, 7.4) for 13th. Weir (3-2, 7.0) and Clay County (3-1, 7.0) are tied for 16th.

Point Pleasant (1-1, 4.5) is tied for 25th. Wayne (0-4, 0.0) and Lincoln County (0-5, 0.0) are tied for 37th. 

