ONA — In the three weeks leading up to the West Virginia State Cross-Country meet teams in the Mountain State Athletic Conference must first compete for the league title, then regional title and finally the state championship.
On Thursday, Cabell Midland’s boys and girls cross country teams took the first step in sweeping the MSAC titles at Chris Parsons Track.
The boys, running the evening’s first race, took second, third, fifth, ninth and 12th place for 31 points to easily win the boys championship over George Washington’s 73 points.
Leading the way for the Knights was Cooper Gibson who turned in a time of 16:31.06 to take second place overall. Behind him was Sam LeRose for third, Carter McKenna in fifth, Kaden Salmons in ninth and Will Turman in at 12.
It was an impressive finish for the defending Class AAA state champions that had two of its top five returners miss valuable training time during the summer to injuries and other commitments.
Parsons, the Knights’ head coach, said the 2019 Cabell Midland team has been a work in progress.
“We’ve come a long way with the boys,” said Parsons, who was named MSAC boys Coach of the Year at the meet. “As the season has progressed they’ve got nothing but better and better. Today, Kaden Salmons ran a heck of a race on this course. He was our fourth runner and then we had Will (Turman) and Jackson (Gibson).
Parsons stressed the importance Salmons, Turman and Gibson have had on the team by improving their individual times to close the gap on the team’s leaders of Cooper Gibson, LeRose and McKenna.
“That’s the only way we are going to give ourselves a chance to defend (the state) title,” Parsons said.
Cabell Midland’s boys squad entered the race as the No. 2-rated prep team behind University by the running web site, runWV.com, which ranks individual runners as well as prep teams in both cross-country as well as track and field.
Hurricane and George Washington were ranked sixth and ninth in the state respectively but the Patriots were able to edge the Redskins by three points Thursday, 73-76.
That came despite Hurricane’s Wyatt Hanshaw winning the overall boys race with a time of 16:06.
“I wanted to stay undefeated within the state so I did what I planned to do,” Hanshaw, a senior said. “I wanted to do a sub-16. I just missed it.”
After Hanshaw, Hurricane placed Nick Kennedy at tenth and Brady Dawkins at nineteenth. George Washington, meanwhile, placed Maverick Thaxton, Ian Wilson, Jared Martin and Nadeem Jones between Dawkins and Kennedy to edge out Hurricane for MSAC runner-up.
The girls’ competition was much closer.
Cabell Midland and Hurricane each finished with 42 points through its first five runners including girls MSAC individual champion Emma Jenkins of Cabell Midland and runner-up Audrey Hall of Hurricane.
Breaking the tie was Cabell Midland’s sixth runner, Emma Londeree whose time of 21:26.86 placed her two places ahead of Hurricane’s sixth runner Katherine Sutton.
The surprise though was Jenkins’ finish. Parsons said the sophomore’s time of 19:20, 20 seconds ahead of Hall, came despite injuries and resulting reduced practice time.
“I’m super pleased with her,” Parsons said. “She’s fought injuries all season and she’s struggled here and there compared to what she had done last year. Today she just really put everything together. This is by far her best race of the season and she beat some tough girls.”
At the St. Mary’s XC Festival in August, run on the same course as Thursday’s MSAC championship and site of the Nov. 2 state championship, Jenkins turned in a time of 20:57.
“I knew she was coming on but it surprised me she cut that much time off,” Parsons said. “She’s had hip issues, leg issues and those forced her to cut some of her workouts short.”
Jenkins said she was surprised at her finish as well and looks to keep improving for the next race coming Oct. 24 at Cedar Lakes.
“Last year, I barely made the top ten and this year I won it,” said Jenkins.
Missing from the girls’ field was the 2018 MSAC and state champion Madison Trippett of Parkersburg who had to sit out due to a leg injury. She will reportedly return for the regional championship.