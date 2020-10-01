ONA — Class AA, AAA, in-state, out-of-state or whomever, Cabell Midland’s approach to playing high school football is the same.
Football is football.
The defending Class AAA runner-up Knights (2-0) play at Class AA power Poca (1-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at O.O. White Stadium. The contest marks the first time Cabell Midland has played an in-state Class AA team. The Dots, though, are contenders for a state title and likely are better than many Class AAA squads.
The game came about as a result of schedule reshuffling prompted by COVID-19.
“Poca’s good,” Knights coach Luke Salmons said. “They have a kid (Kennedy Award-winning running back Ethan Payne) going to Marshall. He’s going (NCAA) Division I for a reason. He’s a tough kid. They have a lot of seniors. Their middle linebacker and tight end are good players. Their quarterback makes good decisions. They’re as big or bigger than us on the line.”
Knights defenders will have to wrap up the speedy and hard-running Payne and his brother Toby, also a major college prospect, but Salmons said that’s nothing new. He said tackling and blocking fundamentals join turnovers and big play prevention in deciding most games.
Salmons said he is more concerned about preparing his team to play than getting ready for the Dots.
“Just two kids on our offense have ever played their position before in a varsity football game,” Salmons said. “We’re not playing at as high a level as we can, but we’re getting there. We’re getting better. We’ve had good practices.”
Poca won’t feel sorry for the Knights, who feature plenty of talent. Senior running back Jakob Caudill is drawing college interest and has 36 carries for 323 and six touchdowns. The Knights are big, strong and have scored 112 points in two games, victories over Parkersburg South and Huntington High, a pair of typically strong Class AAA programs.
So far, the Knights’ best competition might well have come from themselves during practice.
“Both sides of the ball we have good kids going up against good kids,” Salmons said. “We have a really good backfield. We have six backs who could have started for us in most years. We’ve moved some kids around to take advantage of their athleticism.”
Salmons downplayed the difference in classifications.
“You only need 11 to 15 good players,” Salmons said. “Poca has a lot of good players.