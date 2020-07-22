ONA — When his running back injuries started piling up last season, Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons never could have imagined it would eventually turn into a windfall.
But as the Knights prepare for the 2020 season, they have a wealth of experienced ball-carriers returning who could keep the team’s option attack humming as well as it did a year ago.
Due to a spate of ankle injuries, Midland had eight different players either serve as regular runners or practice in that position last season. Five of those athletes return in fullback Jakob Caudill, running backs Isaiah Vaughn, Jaydyn Johnson and Jackson Fetty and quarterback Chandler Schmidt.
Caudill led the Knights on the ground with 1,924 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Fetty — who also played some at quarterback when injuries flared up at that position, too — added 344 yards and eight TDs in spot duty. Even though they missed 10 or more games each, Vaughn (260 yards, one TD) and Johnson (133 yards, four TDs) were also ticketed to be key ball-carriers. Schmidt began the 2019 season in a role meant to give Division I recruit J.J. Roberts a regular breather at quarterback.
With all five runners now back in the fold, Salmons likes what he sees so far from his main offensive weapons.
“We’ve got some good running backs in my opinion,’’ Salmons said, “and they’ve got good experience. One year makes a big difference in a kid, and they got really good opportunities (last year), and they’re all different.’’
Salmons might have been wincing during last year’s plague of injuries to his runners, but feels a lot better now that he’s welcoming back so much depth brought on by those ailments.
“We try to prepare all our kids like that,’’ Salmons said, “in case it does happen. It’s exciting knowing that we should have really good guys who can take it to the house any given time, in my opinion. They’re all at least 190 or 200 (pounds) or bigger and athletic and fast and strong and good leaders and hungry where they missed last year.
“It makes it exciting for them. Now it’s their chance, and it’s exciting to see. They’ve done really good.’’