 By Don Willis dfwillis@HDMediaLLC.com

HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland sprung from eighth to third by beating Spring Valley.

The Knights defeated the Timberwolves 21-17 Friday, which catapulted them five spots in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football playoff ratings. Cabell Midland (5-1, 12.0) is 0.33 behind No. 2 Parkersburg South (5-1, 12.33) in Class AAA. Musselman (5-1, 12.83) is the new No. 1. Right on the Knights’ heels is a trio of old friends, No. 4 Huntington High (5-1, 11.83), No. 5 Hurricane (5-1, 11.67) and No. 6 Spring Valley (5-1, 11.5).

