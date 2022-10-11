HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland sprung from eighth to third by beating Spring Valley.
The Knights defeated the Timberwolves 21-17 Friday, which catapulted them five spots in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football playoff ratings. Cabell Midland (5-1, 12.0) is 0.33 behind No. 2 Parkersburg South (5-1, 12.33) in Class AAA. Musselman (5-1, 12.83) is the new No. 1. Right on the Knights’ heels is a trio of old friends, No. 4 Huntington High (5-1, 11.83), No. 5 Hurricane (5-1, 11.67) and No. 6 Spring Valley (5-1, 11.5).
Hurricane plays at Cabell Midland at 7 p.m. Friday, then on Oct. 21 the Knights entertain Huntington High.
The top 16 teams in each class at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs. The top eight receive first-round home games.
Bridgeport (6-1, 11.29) and defending state champion Martinsburg (5-2, 11.29) are tied for seventh. The Bulldogs are coming off a 36-35 loss to Painesville (Ohio) Riverside.
Jefferson (5-2, 10.0) is ninth, followed by George Washington (4-2, 9.83), Morgantown (4-2, 9.33), University (5-2, 9.29), Wheeling Park (4-2, 9.0), Woodrow Wilson (5-2, 9.71), Hedgesville (4-1, 7.86) and Brooke (4-2, 7.83). Lincoln County (0-6, 0.0) is tied for 29th.
Winfield (5-1, 9.83) is fifth in Class AA. Scott (7-0, 11.57) retained the top spot, just ahead of Roane County (6-0, 11.33). Independence (6-0, 11.0) is third and North Marion (6-1, 10.29) fourth. Frankfort (6-1, 9.57), Clay County (5-1, 8.83) and Nicholas County (5-1, 8.83) finish out the top eight.
Logan (5-2, 7.71) is ninth. East Fairmont (4-2, 7.33) and Herbert Hoover (4-2, 7.33) are tied for 10th ahead of Fairmont Senior (4-3, 7.29), Lincoln (4-2, 7.17), Keyser (4-2, 7.0), Liberty-Harrison (4-2, 6.5) and Point Pleasant (3-3, 6.5). Wayne (3-4, 4.14) is 21st.
In Class A, Wahama (7-0, 8.14) is seventh and Man (6-1. 7.71) eighth. Williamstown (6-0, 10.5) is top-ranked. Wheeling Central (6-0, 9.0) is No. 2, followed by James Monroe (6-0, 8.83), Doddridge County (6-0, 8.5), Tucker County (6-0, 8.83) and Cameron (7-0, 8.29).
Van (6-0, 7.67) is No. 9. Greenbrier West (6-1, 7.0) is 10th. Montcalm (6-0, 6.83), off to its best start ever, is tied with Tug Valley (5-1, 6.83) for 11th, followed by Petersburg (5-1, 6.67), Clay-Battelle (4-1, 6.4), East Hardy (5-1, 6.33) and South Harrison (4-2, 6.17). Buffalo (1-5, 1.17) is tied for 35th. Tolsia (0-6, 0.0) is tied for 40th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
