ONA -- Luke Salmons might have to review pre-game procedures with his Cabell Midland High School football players just to refresh their memories.
The Knights (4-0) haven't played since a 28-20 victory over Hurricane on Oct. 9, but will take to the field at the Castle to entertain St. Albans (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
COVID-19 has chipped away at Cabell Midland's schedule and teams with openings have been reluctant to play the Knights, who are No. 2 in the Class AAA ratings.
"We've talked to a lot of people trying to find games," Salmons said. "A lot of teams won't play."
St. Albans will. Salmons and his players are thankful, for they can use all the game experience they can get heading into the playoffs next week.
"We only have two kids on offense who have ever played their position before," Salmons said. "We haven't played at as high a level as we can, but we've gotten better."
Testing just how much better is what Salmons is eager to see. He can gauge progress in practice, but only to an extent. At some point, his players have to prove themselves against another team.
The Red Dragons aren't a premier challenge, but are dangerous. They began the season with a 26-13 victory over Nitro, then beat Capital 20-6. The triumph over the Cougars was St. Albans first in 20 tries.
Since then, though, the season has been a struggle. A 56-7 loss to No. 1 South Charleston was followed by a 15-0 defeat to Riverside and a 34-20 loss to Sissonville, the top-rated team in Class AA.
Salmons isn't as concerned with St. Albans, though, as he is with his squad.
"Our right guard and right tackle never played there before this season," Salmons said. "Our tight end is a freshman. (Jaydyn Johnson) hadn't played quarterback. We have a lot of young guys or guys at new positions."
Salmons said he likes the potential of this group.
"The kids have worked really hard," Salmons said. "The ceiling is really high for us as a team. There are things we can get better at, but we have to play. We shut down in week two and it's like starting all over again. We haven't forgotten anything. It's just a matter of playing."