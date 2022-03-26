ONA -- Logan Lingenfelter and Jack Eastone combined on a no-hitter as Cabell Midland defeated Greenbrier East 11-0 Friday night in high school baseball.
Lingenfelter pitched four innings, striking out six and walking none. Eastone threw the final inning.
Isaac Petitt went 3 for 3 with a home run and two runs batted in. Lingenfelter was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Curtis Ball went 2 for 3, as did Jackson Fetty and Noah Jordan. Fetty knocked in two.
GREENBRIER EAST 000 00 -- 0 0 0
CABELL MIDLAND 205 4x -- 11 13 1
Brooks and Morgan; Lingenfelter, Eastone (4) and Ball.
Hitting: Petitt 3-3 HR 2B 2 RBIs, Ball 2-3 Lingenfelter 2-3 4 RBIs, Fetty 2-3 2 RBI, Jordan 2-3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 17, TOLSIA 0: Mark Hodges and Landon Rowe each went 2 for 2 as the host Flyers (1-0) crushed the Rebels (0-5) Saturday. Kai Coleman, Elijah Rowe and Drew Brown each were 2 for 3. Brady Meddinger was 2 for 4. Coleman earned the win.
CAPITAL 10, LINCOLN COUNTY 3: Evan Wilson struck out 17 Panthers in six innings as the Cougars (2-0) won in Hamlin, West Virginia. Cameron Kirsch drove in three runs with two hits. Johnny Kirkpatrick, Garrett Stuck and Jaylen Symms had two hits apiece for Capital.
BOYD COUNTY 11, LEWIS COUNTY 1: Gunnar Gearhart went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to pace Boyd County (1-3) in a battle of Lions in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Luke Preston homered. Jake Biggs smashed three hits and Brogan Jones went 2 for 3. Alex Martin allowed one hit in earning the win.
GREENUP COUNTY 6, PAINTSVILLE 2: Carson Wireman fanned 10 Tigers as the Musketeers (6-0) won on the road. Wireman and Brock Kitchen each knocked in two runs. Kitchen and Matthew Boggs each had two hits. Harris Phelps had three hits for Paintsville (5-2). Ashton Miller and Grayson Peters each went 2 for 3.
RACELAND 14, WEST CARTER 4: The Rams (4-0) scored seven runs in the first inning on their way to a victory over the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Connor Hughes went 4 for 4. Andrew Floyd was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Kaden Shore drove in three runs on two hits. Eli Lynd knocked in two. For West Carter (2-4), Sam Jones and Caleb Roe each were 2 for 3.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 11, FLOYD CENTRAL 1: Abner Collinsworth went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs (5-1) clobber the Jaguars in Louisa, Kentucky. Brayden Maynard was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Blue Fletcher and Luke Patton each went 2 for 3. Jake Derifield was the winning pitcher.
Softball
RACELAND 17, HUNTINGTON 7: Makena Francis was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in the host Rams' triumph over the Highlanders. Kaitlin Kartchner was 3 for 5 and drove in three runs. Mikenna Lacks went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Davana Grubb was 3 for 4, Reagan Mackie 3 for 5, Kali Vance 2 for 4 and Bryna Wellman 2 for 5. Bailey Burney and Savannah Ratliff each drove in a pair of runs.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 21, SOUTH POINT 0: Kaylor Pickelsimer smashed a grand slam and drove in five run to help the Senators pound the Pointers. Sydney McDermott went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and was the winning pitcher. Abi Boland, Charlie Jo Howard and Acie Stone drove in two runs apiece.
BOYD COUNTY 17, MORGAN COUNTY 0: Alex Blanton hit a home run and doubled as the Lions blew out the Cougars in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Makenna Mulhearn whacked two doubles. Kylie Thompson allowed no hits in three innings.
FAIRVIEW 10, WEST CARTER 4: Shelby Gibson and Kailyn Adkins drove in three runs each as the Eagles (4-1) beat the Comets in Westwood, Kentucky. Gibson was 3 for 4 and Adkins 2 for 4. Marista Tackett went 3 for 4. Aubrey Kitchen and Jordan Rakes each were 2 for 4. Annabelle Menshouse struck out nine to earn the win.
ROWAN COUNTY 12, RUSSELL 2: Hailey Middleton went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Vikings (6-2) over the Red Devils (2-2) in Morehead, Kentucky. Baleigh Caskey, Trinity Lambert, Malana Hamm and Kelsey Lewis had two hits apiece. Lambert was the winning pitcher.