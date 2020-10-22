ONA -- Luke Salmons is just happy to see an opponent, any opponent, lined up across from his Cabell Midland football team, even if it's a foe the Knights have seen before.
The Knights (4-0) entertain Parkersburg South (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Castle in a high school football game that might look familiar to many. Cabell Midland and Parkersburg opened against one another Sept. 4 in Parkersburg, where the Knights won 69-34.
COVID-19 has caused programs to reschedule games galore and led to the twice-in-one-season meeting. Cabell Midland hastily bolted from an afternoon scrimmage at Fairmont Senior when South officials called to see if the Knights could play Sept. 4 because University had canceled that day because Monongalia County was red on the coronavirus map. That worked out well for Cabell Midland.
Last week, however, the Knights felt the other end of the COVID-19 schedule shuffle when its game at George Washington was canceled. That left Salmons frustrated. Cabell Midland might try to take out that angst on Parkersburg South, which gave up 570 rushing yards to Morgantown last week in a 55-21 loss.
In the first game with South , Jakob Caudill rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns. The Knights likely will offer a steady dose of Caudill, Isaiah Vaughn, Jadyn Johnson and other runners again.
"We do what we do," Salmons said. "We don't change much."
Why would they? Cabell Midland's physical running attack has led to wins of 42-7 over Huntington High, 62-20 over Poca and 28-20 over Hurricane. If it's not broken, run it until someone stops it. South coach Nate Tanner said he knows what's coming. He saw it seven weeks ago.
“They just punched us in the mouth," Tanner said, reiterating a phrase he used to describe Morgantown's offense. " I had an OK idea of what (the Knights) were going to do, but 45 minutes isn’t enough to stop Cabell Midland. What they do is very tough to stop."