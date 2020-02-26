HUNTINGTON — The boys high school basketball sectional tournament matchups for Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 mirror the girls.
Cabell Mildand will take on Hurricane, and Spring Valley will play Huntington High, in the first round in Ona.
The top-seeded Knights (18-3) play No. 4 seed Hurricane (7-14) at 8 p.m. March 4. Cabell Midland won the regular-season meeting 76-58 on Jan. 17 at home.
No. 2 seed Spring Valley (12-10) plays third-seeded Huntington High (12-10) at 6 p.m. that day in the other semifinal at Cabell Midland. The teams split in the regular season, with the Timberwolves winning 73-69 in the Coach Jim Morgan Classic Jan. 25 at HHS, and the Highlanders emerging victorious 74-67 on Feb. 17 at Spring Valley.
Winners meet at 7 p.m. March 6 at Midland for the championship.
In Class AA, dates and times are to be determined in Class AA, Region IV, Section 1, but pairings are set.
In the first round, No. 6 Wayne (3-17) plays No. 3 Nitro (5-16). The Wildcats won 70-55 Jan. 4 at Wayne. No. 5 Point Pleasant (10-5) plays fourth seed Sissonville (5-17) for the first time this season.
The Wayne/Nitro winner plays No. 2 Winfield (9-12). The Generals beat Nitro twice in the regular season, 68-58 on Jan. 17 and 66-55 on Feb. 18. Winfield defeated Wayne 80-51 on Feb. 4.
The Point Pleasant/Sissonville victor takes on No. 1 seed Poca (17-3). The Dots defeated the Indians twice, 55-31 Jan. 24 on the road and 55-49 Feb. 14 at home. Poca didn’t play Point Pleasant in the regular season.
The Point Pleasant/Sissonville/Poca winner plays the Wayne/Nitro/Winfield winner for the title.
In Class AA, Region IV, Section 2, quarterfinal games will be played at Chapmanville High School. On Saturday, No. 6 Lincoln County (14-8) opens with No. 3 Scott (13-10) at 7:30 p.m. The teams split this season, with the Skyhawks winning 78-66 in the opener in Madison, and the Panthers prevailing 64-49 Jan. 3 in Hamlin. No. 5 seed Man (16-5) and fourth seed Mingo Central (11-10) play at 6 p.m. that day. The Miners won both regular-season meetings, 67-56 Jan. 23 in Delbarton, and 78-71 Feb. 8 at Man.
On March 3, the Lincoln County/Scott winner plays at No. 2 seed Logan (17-5) at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats beat the Skyhawks 82-66 on Dec. 17 in Madison, and 62-51 on Feb. 7 at home. Logan didn’t play Lincoln County.
On March 4, the Man/Mingo Central winner plays at No. 1 Chapmanville (19-2) at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers didn’t play the Hillbillies, but beat the Miners twice, 69-45 Jan. 7 at home and 77-57 Feb. 11 in Delbarton. The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m., March 6.
In Class A, Region IV, Section 2, all games are set for Hurricane High School. On Saturday, No. 5 Buffalo (8-14) and No. 4 Sherman (11-9) open play at 3 p.m. The Tide beat the Bison 51-49 Jan. 7 at home, then lost 63-50 Feb. 4 at Buffalo.
Sixth-seeded Van (2-16) plays third seed Huntington St. Joe (10-11) at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs and Irish didn’t meet in the regular season. At 7 p.m., No. 7 Hannan (2-15) takes on No. 2 Tolsia (11-10). The Rebels beat the Wildcats 75-53 Feb. 18 in Glenhayes.
At 6 p.m., March 3, the Buffalo/Sherman winner plays top seed Tug Valley (10-12). The Panthers didn’t play the Bison nor the Tide this season. At 8 p.m., the Van/Huntington St. Joe victor play the Hannan/Tolsia winner.
The championship is set for 7 p.m., March 6.