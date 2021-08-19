HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland defeated Huntington High in a high school golf match Wednesday at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
The Knights finished with a score of 151, 33 strokes better than the Highlanders.
Cameron Jarvis led Cabell Midland with a 34. Taylor Sargent shot 38, Sig Olaffson 39, Evan Jarvis and Jack Michael 40 and Matthew Carney 41.
Austin O'Malley paced Huntington High with a 41. Levi Strieter shot 44, Adam Hanlon 48, Josh Nichols 51, Cameron Mays 54 and Jack O'Roark 62.
GALLIA ACADEMY WINS TRI: The Blue Devils shot 167 to win a tri-match at the Beaver Creek Golf Club in Piketon, Ohio.
Piketon was second at 174, followed by Fairfield Union at 181.
Hunter Cook of Gallia Academy was the medalist, carding a 1-over par, 37. The Blue Devils' Beau Johnson and the Red Streaks' Logan Cummin tied for second with 41s. Carson Call shot 42 for Gallia Academy, Gavin Long 47, Cody Bowman 50 and Nathaniel Baird 53.
Girls golf
GALLIA WINS AT PIKETON: Maddi Meadows shot 6-over par, 42, to lead the Blue Angels to a victory in a tri-match at the Beaver Creek Golf Club in Piketon.
Meadows was the medalist. Teammate Abby Hammons shot 46 to finish second. Gallia Academy's Addy Burke fired a 51, Emma Hammons 52, Jordan Blaine 54 and Kyra Collins 65.
The Blue Angels finished 25 strokes ahead of Fairfield Union. Piketon was third.
Girls soccer
RUSSELL 4, JOHNSON CENTRAL 3: Sophomore Eva Blanke scored three goals to lift the Red Devils over the Golden Eagles in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Russell (1-0) scored three goals in 14 minutes to take the lead. Blanke scored off an assist by Bella Barker. Ava Quinn then scored before Blanke found the net on a penalty kick.
Johnson Central (1-2-1) pulled within 3-1 on a goal by Haley Lykins seconds before halftime. Abigail Williams made it 3-2 with a goal in the 55th minute. Lakin Bentley tied it soon thereafter, but Blanke added a late goal that set the score.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 2, ASHLAND 1: Jasmine Justice scored two goals and Alyssa Moore assisted on one as the Bulldogs (2-1) beat the Kittens (2-1) in Ashland. Kaison Ward saved 12 shots for Lawrence County.
PRESTONSBURG 4, BOYD COUNTY 0: Anna Burchett scored all four goals as the Black Cats (4-0) defeated the Lions (0-2) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Crystal Allen made two saves in earning the shutout.
WEST CARTER 10, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Amelia Henderson and Keiara Reynolds each scored three goals and handed out an assist to pace the Comets (2-0) to a rout of the Musketeers (0-3) in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Destiny Davis, Hanna Henderson, Raley Reynolds and Jordan Porter also scored. Holly Brown made one save to earn the shutout.
Boys soccer
ASHLAND 2, LAWRENCE COUNTY 2: Luke Stahler and Parker Miller scored for the Tomcats (1-1-1). Luke Johnson and Blake Maynard scored for the Bulldogs (2-0-1).
GREENUP COUNTY 4, WEST CARTER 2: Ryan Schulz made 23 saves as the Musketeers topped the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Aaron Brown scored twice for Greenup County. Travis Reed and Rylee Gillum each added a goal. Gillum issued two assists and Trey Clinger one.
REPORT SCORES: Coaches or statisticians may report results by e-mailing sports@hdmediallc.com.