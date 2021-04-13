HUNTINGTON — The showdown of No. 1 vs. No. 2 is set.
Cabell Midland (11-2), top ranked in the Associated Press Poll, defeated ninth-ranked Spring Valley 71-53 Tuesday night in a Class AAAA girls high school basketball Region IV sectional tournament game at Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gym. The victory sends the Knights into the title game against No. 2 Huntington High (11-1) in the Highlanders’ gym at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s always a fun game and atmosphere,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said of playing HHS. “That it’s for the sectional title adds to it.”
The arch rivals didn’t play in the regular season, as both games were canceled.
Huntington High earned a bye as the top seed in the tournament. The Knights earned their way to the title game against a Timberwolves team (7-6) that played hard and hung around much of the night before Cabell Midland pulled away in the second half.
Rylee Spry’s basket off an offensive rebound brought Spring Valley from 10 points down to within 38-35 with 4:13 left in the third quarter. Jazmyn Wheeler then scored down low to spark a 14-4 run to close the period.
The Knights extended the lead to as many as 23 points on an Autumn Lewis basket with 3:32 left in the game.
Cabell Midland led 33-25 at halftime, but Adkins said his team was fortunate to be ahead at the break.
“The first half belonged to them,” Adkins said. “They outhustled us. We just made a few more shots.”
Timberwolves coach Bo Miller said he was pleased with his team’s effort and that it was just outmanned.
“We played hard,” Miller said. “We had a shot, then Midland started scoring from the outside and that opened the inside.”
Cabell Midland made 11 of 25 shots (44 percent) from 3-point range and 26 of 48 shots (54.1 percent) overall. Lewis led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Wheeler joined her with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jayda Allie scored 12 points and Sophie Aldridge 10.
Spring Valley was 7 of 17 (41.1 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc and 18 for 41 (43.9 percent) overall. The Timberwolves, though, were hurt by 20 turnovers to the Knights’ 14, were outrebounded 30-23 and made merely 10 of 22 free throws.
Caroline Asbury led Spring Valley with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Meredith scored 12 points and Hallie Bailey 10.
“I was not happy about our defensive effort,” Adkins said. “We can’t do that Thursday.”
SPRING VALLEY 14 11 14 9 — 53: Spry 3-7 2-5 0-0 8, Riggs 3-7 1-2 0-0 7, Crum 1-2 0-0 1-3 3, Bailey 3-9 2-4 2-6 10, Meredith 4-9 2-6 2-2 12, C. Asbury 4-6 0-0 5-11 13, Clark 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-41 7-17 10-22 53.
CABELL MIDLAND 16 17 19 19 — 71: Wheeler 9-11 1-3 0-2 19, Aldridge 3-6 3-3 1-2 10, Graves 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Potter 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, R. Allie 3-5 1-2 0-0 7, J. Allie 3-7 3-7 3-4 12, Lewis 8-15 3-6 4-4 23, Wallis 0-1 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-48 11-25 8-12 71.
Rebounds: SV 23 (C. Asbury 10), CM 30)Wheeler 10, Lewis 10). Steals: SV 6 (Meredith 3), CM 7 (Lewis 3). Blocked shots: SV 1 (C. Asbury), CM none. Turnovers: SV 20, CM 14. Fouls: SV 10, CM 14. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.