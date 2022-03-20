Isaac Petitt singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Cabell Midland an 8-7 walk-off victory over George Washington on Friday in Ona.
The Patriots led 4-0 before the Knights tied it in the fourth. GW regained the lead 6-4 in the fifth, but Cabell Midland rallied for a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the inning. The Patriots tied it in the seventh.
Sam Sowards drove in two runs for the Knights. Petitt and Ray Ray Williams each smacked two hits. Hunter McSweeney pitched one perfect inning to earn the win.
Joe Lively went 2 for 3 with a solo home run for the Patriots.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 031 020 100 -- 7 5 3
CABELL MIDLAND 000 430 001 -- 8 10 6
Reed, McCallister (4), Dettinger (6), Snyder (9) and Lively; Lingenfelter, McCormill (4), Nethercutt (6), McSweeney (9) and Ball.
LINCOLN COUNTY 11, CHAPMANVILLE 1: Haleigh Adkins and Josie Bird homered as the Panthers pounded the Tigers.
NITRO 9, HUNTINGTON 0: Lena Elkins pitched a four-hit shutout and went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in as the host Wildcats clobbered the Highlanders. Aris Miller and Carly Mathes also had two hits for Nitro.
