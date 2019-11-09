SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cabell Midland defeated South Charleston 62-21 Friday night to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA high school football playoffs.
The Knights (10-0) jumped out early as Jakob Caudill scored on a 3-yard run with 7:07 left in the first quarter. Jackson Fetty’s 30-yard scoring jaunt made it 13-0 with 2:31 left in the first.
Cabell Midland increased its lead to 20-0 when quarterback J.J. Roberts scored on a 26-yard keeper with 9:51 left before halftime. Caudill scored again from the 8 with 1:13 left in the second quarter to give the Knights a 27-0 lead.
The Black Eagles gained some momentum before the half, as freshman quarterback Trey Dunn threw a 75-yard TD pass to Samahji Simon with 17 seconds left until intermission to make it 27-7.
Simon’s TD was false hope, however, as Cabell Midland dominated the second half. The Knights recovered a fumble on the second half kickoff and one play later Roberts ran 13 yards for a touchdown to make it 34-7.
Cabell Midland turned another turnover to points at 11:05 of the third quarter when Parker Hardman returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown to boost the lead to 41-7.
After Dunn threw a 36-yard TD pass to Romeo Dunham to pull the Black Eagles within 41-14 with 7:42 left in the third quarter, Fetty scored again from 26 yards for a 55-14 lead, and Logan Hill found the end zone from nine yards to make it 62-14. South Charleston scored late to set the score.
With the victory, Cabell Midland secured home-field advantage for however long it is alive in the playoffs up until the state championship game Dec. 7 in Wheeling. Top-rated and four-time defending state champion Martinsburg (10-0) also owns home-field advantage until the title game.
South Charleston (4-6), meanwhile, likely still qualifies for the playoffs, but could slip from the No. 13 spot it occupied coming into Friday’s contest. The Black Eagles will play on the road against an opponent to be determined.