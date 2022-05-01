PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Cabell Midland won two high school baseball games Saturday, beating Frederick Douglass 11-3 and Johnson Central 5-2.
Against the Broncos, Isaac Petitt hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Petitt, Jackson Fetty and Sam Sowards smacked two hits apiece. Jared Nethercutt was the winning pitcher.
Against the Golden Eagles, Logan Lingenfelter homered and earned the win. Hunter McSweeney, Ray Ray Williams and Lingenfelter all had multiple hits.
Track
CHATTIN INVITATIONAL: Coal Grove’s boys and Ashland’s girls won titles Saturday at the Ernie Chattin Memorial Invitational in Ashland.
The Hornets won with 104 points to outdistance runner-up Russell, which had 89. Raceland had 80 points, Spring Valley 69 and Prestonsburg 43.
Coal Grove’s Chase Hall captured high-point honors with victories in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
The Red Devils’ Bethany Allen won the high jump and triple jump to take the high-point award in the girls division, which Russell won with 118.5 points. Raceland finished second with 94 points, followed by Ashland with 71, Rowan County 61 and Morgan County 41.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
