HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland, Spring Valley and Huntington High will face familiar foes in the opening round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs.
All three local powers will take on fellow Mountain State Athletic Conference teams either Friday or Saturday in the first round. Pairings are unofficial until Sunday when the Secondary School Activities Commission releases dates, times and locations of games.
The top 16 teams in each classification qualified for the postseason.
Cabell Midland (10-0) secured the No. 2 seed in Class AAA with a 62-21 pounding of No. 13 South Charleston (4-6) Friday night. The Knights will entertain No. 15 Riverside (4-6), which it hammered 45-8 on Oct. 4 in Belle, West Virginia.
Spring Valley (9-1) edged No. 10 Huntington High 19-11 Friday to lock up the third seed in Class AAA. The Timberwolves’ quest for a third consecutive trip to the state championship game begins with a first-round contest at home vs. No. 14 Hurricane (4-6). The Redskins, whom Spring Valley defeated 28-7 on the road on Sept. 6, jumped from 17th to 14th with a 38-12 triumph over St. Albans on Friday.
Huntington High (5-5) visits seventh seed George Washington (5-5) for the second time this year. The Patriots won the regular-season game 31-30 on Sept. 13.
Other Class AAA first-round contests feature No. 16 Preston (5-5) at top-seeded four-time defending state champion Martinsburg (10-0); South Charleston at No. 4 Parkersburg South (9-1); No. 12 Parkersburg (5-5) at No. 5 Musselman (8-2); No. 11 Capital (5-5) at sixth-seeded Wheeling Park (8-2); and No. 9 Spring Mills (6-4) at No. 8 Greenbrier East (7-3).
In Class AA, Poca (10-0) earned a No. 3 seed, good for a first-round home game with No. 14 North Marion (7-3). The Huskies’ 21-8 loss to Liberty-Harrison on Friday was costly, dropping them six spots.
Winfield (7-3) fell from 11th to nearly out of the field after a 55-20 loss to Mingo Central on Friday, but held on to finish 16th, thanks to James Monroe’s 43-14 loss to Point Pleasant. The Generals will travel to top-seeded and defending champion Fairmont Senior (10-1) for the first round.
Mingo Central (8-2) used its triumph over Winfield to move up one spot to 10th and will visit No. 7 Shady Spring (9-1).
No. 13 Man (8-2) goes to No. 4 Bluefield (9-1), heading a list of other games that includes No. 15 Lewis County (7-3) at Bridgeport; No. 12 Liberty-Harrison (8-2) at fifth-seeded Keyser (9-1); No. 11 Wyoming East (8-2) at No. 6 Oak Glen (10-0); and No. 9 Nicholas County (8-2) at Frankfort (8-2).
In Class A, No. 7 Tolsia (7-3), coming off a 42-6 win over Hannan, entertains defending state champion and 10th seed Wheeling Central (6-4).
Top-seeded Doddridge County (10-0) hosts No. 16 Weirton Madonna (6-3-1). No. 15 South Harrison (6-4) goes to second seed Ritchie County; No. 14 Moorefield (6-4) visits No. 3 Pendleton County (9-1) in a rematch of a game the Yellow Jackets won 35-0 on Nov. 1 to knock the Wildcats from the top of the ratings.
No. 13 Tygarts Valley (7-3) plays at fourth-seeded Greenbrier West (9-1); No. 12 Tug Valley (6-3) plays at No. 5 Williamstown (8-2); No. 11 Cameron (7-3) goes to No. 6 St. Marys (8-2); and ninth seed Midland Trail (6-4) visits eighth seed East Hardy (7-3).