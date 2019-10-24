CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — For the first time as a head coach, Todd Knipp will look across the field at the Rock Hill Redmen.
The first-year head coach at Chesapeake will lead the Panthers (4-4) into a 7 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference home game with Rock Hill (1-7) at Phil Davis Stadium.
Knipp said he isn’t without emotion heading into the contest, but his focus is on winning. Chesapeake owns an outside shot at a playoff berth in Division V, Region 19, where the Panthers are in 10th place, with 7.5125 points. The top eight teams qualify for the postseason. Oak Hill, with 9.7375 points, is eighth. For Chesapeake to catch the Oaks, whom they beat 35-13 on Aug. 30, it must win Friday night and next week at archrival Fairland.
“I wish those kids well,” Knipp said of Rock Hill’s players when asked in the preseason what he might feel when he faced the Redmen. “They’re great kids and I’m sure they’ll play hard.”
Knipp coached the Redmen for 13 seasons, going 49-83. He spent two seasons as an assistant at Chesapeake before taking the top job when Andy Clark left to become athletic director at Fairfield Union.
One of Knipp’s assistants is Bob McCollister, another longtime former Rock Hill head coach. McCollister went 72-60 in 13 seasons, leading the Redmen to back-to-back OVC titles and to the playoffs in 1995.
“I have no hard feelings toward Rock Hill,” McCollister said. “I coached a lot of their kids who are seniors now. I hope they have a great season.”
Rock Hill has gone 9-20 in two-plus seasons under current head coach Mark Lutz, a former longtime Ironton assistant. The Redmen have struggled against a strong schedule that includes five teams — Ironton, Minford, Portsmouth, Gallia Academy and Oak Hill — that would be in the playoffs if the postseason began today, and another, Fairland, that remains in contention. A victory over Chesapeake would be a huge emotional boost heading into the season finale against old rival Coal Grove next week.