Cincinnati Reds Vice President and assistant general manager Nick Krall talks with media as the Cincinnati Reds Caravan makes a stop at the Huntington Mall on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Barboursville.
Cincinnati Reds Vice President and assistant general manager Nick Krall talks with media as the Cincinnati Reds Caravan makes a stop at the Huntington Mall on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE -- About 500 fans attended the Cincinnati Reds Winter Caravan stop Thursday at the Huntington Mall.
Several said it was the smallest crowd for the annual event they've ever seen. That the visitation of Reds players and front office officials was mid-week rather than on a weekend might have had something to do with the low turnout, as could have the snowy, windy weather.
That the team is coming off a 60-102 record and ownership has rankled fans likely was a greater factor.
"We're trying to win," Reds general manager Nick Krall said. "We're not trying to compete. I hate that word. To compete means you're just good enough to lose. We don't want to be competitive, we want to win."
Krall said the Reds' method of building a winner differs from some other teams. Cincinnati's payroll figures to be about $70 million this season. The New York Mets' is more than $287 million. The league average is about $140,000.
"We're building a strong base," Krall said. "The core of what we're doing is scouting and player development. We have a solid group of guys on our big league club and in our minor league system. We have to build sustainability to have success."
Reds president Phil Castellini asked on opening day last season, "Where are you going to go?" when asked about the club's futility. The rhetorical question angered fans who stayed away from the ballpark last season.
The Reds drew 1,395,770 spectators in 2022, more than 400,000 fewer than in pre-COVID 2019 and their lowest attendance in 38 years.
Krall said the team's 6-23 start to last season hurt attendance, but that the team improved as the season progressed. He said he expects a better beginning this season.
"I'm excited about our young starters," Krall said. "Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft, I'm excited about. Our bullpen was solid in the second half. Having (second baseman) Jonathan India and (catcher) Tyler Stephenson healthy will help us."
Krall said the team is "pretty much" done with player acquisitions heading into spring training in three weeks. Cincinnati's biggest offseason moves were signing free agent outfielder Wil Myers, catcher Curt Casali and pitcher Luke Weaver.
Outfielder T.J. Friedl, who joined minor leaguers Casey Legumina and Nick Northcut on the caravan, said he's optimistic about the 2023 season. He said he's enjoyed meeting longtime Reds fans, many who remember the franchise as a powerhouse that won world championships in 1975, 1976 and 1990.
"I'm excited about how young our team is," Friedl said. "We have a bunch of young guys who are hungry, who want to prove themselves and solidify themselves at the major league level, mixed with a future Hall-of-Famer in Joey Votto and a guy like Wil Myers. We want to pick their brains and implement it into our game."
Fans posed for photos, asked questions and acquired autographs from the caravan participants. How many will show up at Great American Ball Park is to be seen.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.