BARBOURSVILLE -- About 500 fans attended the Cincinnati Reds Winter Caravan stop Thursday at the Huntington Mall.

Several said it was the smallest crowd for the annual event they've ever seen. That the visitation of Reds players and front office officials was mid-week rather than on a weekend might have had something to do with the low turnout, as could have the snowy, windy weather.

