BELFRY, Ky. -- Bol Kuir pulled down 42 rebounds to lead Belfry (15-9) to a 78-77 victory over Lawrence County (10-8) in boys high school basketball Thursday.
The 7-foot-3, 220-pound junior center also scored 25 points and blocked eight shots. His 42 rebounds rank second all-time in Kentucky, behind Fredonia's Sam Milton, who grabbed 48 in a game in 1957.
Kui, a native of Sudan, formerly was enrolled at Hurricane, but never played for the Redskins.
WAHAMA 61, WIRT COUNTY 33: Sawyer VanMatre scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the White Falcons broke a 29-game losing streak.
Josiah Lloyd scored 14 points and Ethan Gray 13 for Wahama (1-3 overall, 1-2 Little Kanawha Conference), which won for the first time since Feb 8, 2019 when it beat Miller 64-38. Nathan Murray led the Tigers with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Connor Hoover scored 10 points.
WIRT COUNTY 14 10 4 5 -- 33: Murray 13, Hoover 10, Turpin 4, Toler 2, Middleton 2, Cheuvront 2.
WAHAMA 20 8 20 13 -- 61: S. VanMatre 22, Gray 13, Lloyd 14, Zuspan 8, M. VanMatre 4.
BUFFALO 61, WAYNE 52: Alec Hanshaw scored 18 points and Noah Thompson 14 as the visiting Bison (2-2) defeated the Pioneers. Bryan Sansom paced Wayne (0-3) with 21 points. Jake Merritt scored 13.
WINFIELD 62, RIPLEY 50: Four Generals scored in double figures in a triumph over the host Vikings.
Joey Gress scored 15 points, Daven Wall 14, Ethan Kincaid 11 and Thomas 10. Luke Johnson scored 17 points and Cade Goode 10 for Ripley.
Girls
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 65, HANNAN 13: The Royals jumped to a 26-7 lead and rolled over the Wildcats in Ashland.
Bellamee Sparks led Rose Hill Christian (17-11) with 19 points. Gabby Karle and Jewelia VanKeuren each scored 15 points and Baylee Trimble 14. Bailey Coleman and Rachel Ellis each scored four points for Hannan (0-1).
HANNAN 7 2 0 4 -- 13: B. Coleman 4, Johnson 3, Smith 0, T. Coleman 2, Ellis 4, Simmons 0, Runyon 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 26 14 15 10 -- 65: Karle 15, Newell 2, VanKeuren 15, Wright 0, Sparks 19, Stephens 0, Trimble 14.
SCOTT 72, POCA 35: Shea Miller's 22 -point performance led the Skyhawks (1-3) past the Dots. Gracie Ferrell score 12 points and Jenna Butcher 10 for Scott. Devin Ord led Poca with 14 points. Alexis Kowalkoski chipped in 11 points.