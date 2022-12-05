Fairland's Addison Godby (3) attempts to keep control of the ball as South Point's Keona Hopkins (3) attempts to block her off during a girl's high school basketball game on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Proctorville.
Fairand's Bailey Russell (32), right, drives the ball up to the net past South Point's Saratina Jackson (24) as the Fairland High School girl's basketball team takes on South Point on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Proctorville.
Fairland's Tomi Hinkle (23), right, passes the ball away from South Point's Jasmyn Jones (13) as the Fairland High School girl's basketball team takes on South Point on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Proctorville.
Fairland's Addison Godby (3) attempts to keep control of the ball as South Point's Keona Hopkins (3) attempts to block her off during a girl's high school basketball game on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Proctorville.
Fairand's Bailey Russell (32), right, drives the ball up to the net past South Point's Saratina Jackson (24) as the Fairland High School girl's basketball team takes on South Point on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Proctorville.
Fairland's Tomi Hinkle (23), right, passes the ball away from South Point's Jasmyn Jones (13) as the Fairland High School girl's basketball team takes on South Point on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Proctorville.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In the first half, Fairland had as many three-point baskets as South Point had points: Nine.
That tells you the direction this Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball game was taking. With a 53-9 lead at the break, that meant a running clock in the second half.
The pace thus slowed a bit, but Fairland still poured in the points with a different cast of characters thanks to its depth. The Lady Dragons finally made off with the lopsided win, 79-23, at the Carl York Center.
Fairland is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the OVC. The Lady Pointers are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the league.
Fairland starts games with a pressure defense and it took its toll on South Point.
“Not necessarily looking for turnovers. We hope to get the game moving fast,” Lady Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said. “Push the pace.”
Fairland did that the first eight minutes and led 26-7. The Lady Dragons continued to roll in the second, outscoring the visitors 27-2.
Tomi Hinkle, one of Fairland’s two seniors, led the first-half charge with 17 points. She got 15 on five threes.
“She’s a great player,” Buchanan said. “Helps turn our defense to offense. She’s really fast. Pushes the pace for us.”
Bailey Russell led Fairland with 18 points. Addison Godby finished with 12.
Even though Fairland’s roster shows just two seniors, the Lady Dragons do possess solid depth as eight different players scored.
“Happy about our kids off the bench,” Buchanan said. “Sometimes when teams sub, there’s a dropoff. For us, we all play well off the bench. It’s like we have eight starters.”
Sophomore guard Saratina Jackson paced South Point with 13 points. She had all the points for the Lady Pointers in the first half.
When opponents shoot, Fairland’s players are there to rebound. The Lady Dragons also do a good job on the offensive glass.
“That was one point of emphasis,” Buchanan said. “Win the board battles. We thought they’d try to play at a slower pace. Limit them to one shot and it’s our job to push it.”
Fairland’s roster also includes five freshmen.
“We’re super blessed,” Buchanan said. “Probably the best freshman class we’ve ever had.”
Fairland’s next game is Thursday at Portsmouth. The Lady Trojans are 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the OVC after their win over Chesapeake on Monday night.
South Point is off until Dec. 15 when Rock Hill visits.
SOUTH POINT — 7 2 12 2 — 23: Hall 8, Saddler 2, Jackson 13.
FAIRLAND 26 27 14 12 — 79: Taliaferro 6, Godby 12, R. Barnitz 5, Allen 6, Hinkle 17, K. Barnitz 7, Russell 18, Bruce 8.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.