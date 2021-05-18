HUNTINGTON — Huntington High, after wasting a big scoring opportunity in the first, more than made up for it in the bottom of the sixth in Tuesday’s softball game against Russell at Huntington High.
The Lady Highlanders sent 13 batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring nine times and doing all the damage with two outs on the way to a 10-7 victory. In the first, Huntington loaded the bases with no outs, but go just one run on a forceout.
“Been talking about that all year,” Lady Highlanders coach Shawna Francis said about not getting down after squandering a good scoring opportunity. “We get in that get-down mode. The sixth brings us back up. The intensity was there. These girls are capable. They just have to do it.”
Russell scored twice in the third, fourth and fifth innings to build a 6-1 lead. No. 9 hitter Sam Roark had a clutch two-out, two-run single in the fourth. Starter Audrey Patel was sailing awlong, then got into some trouble in the sixth. Lady Red Devils coach Amanda Beek opted to change pitchers, bringing in Lili Smith. The Lady Highlanders handled the change and continued to pour it on.
“The first … it’s something we know,” Francis said. “What do I have to do mentally and physically to adjust. The girls came through in the sixth.”
Maleia Johnson belted two doubles in the big sixth. Her second double, this one off Smith, gave the home team the lead at 7-6. Jayla Bias-Smith, who started the game in left and had a costly error earlier, came on to relieve starter Shaylie Collins in the fifth. Smith had made a mound visit earlier, but stayed with Collins.
“We had some defensive mishaps,” Francis said. “If the defense holds, the pitchers are capable of doing the job. Wanted to see what she could do. Give them (Russell hitters) a different look. Different ball movement.”
Francis believes Bias-Smith came to the mound highly motivated after the lefthander’s error.
“She’s driven by that,” Francis said. “It’s taken a bit for her to get there. Got to try something. It’s a non-conference game. You can work through it.”
Huntington High is back home Wednesday to face Spring Valley at 5:30 p.m. It’s a Pink Out for the Lady Highlanders as they do their part for breast cancer awareness. This will be the third meeting and each team has one win. Spring Valley won 1-0 in the first game and the Lady Highlanders evened things with a 3-2 win in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament over the weekend.
“The intensity level will be up,” Francis said. “Spring Valley will want to win.”
One Huntington High mom, a breast cancer survivor, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
RUSSELL 002 22O 1 — 7 9 2
HUNTINGTON 100 009 x — 10 12 3
Patel, Smith (6) and Holland; Collins, Bias-Smith (6) and Langdon.
Hitting: (R) Dotson 2-3, 2 2B; Holland RBI, Patel RBI, Smith 2B, RBI; Reulen 2-4, Roark 2 RBI. (H) Bias-Smith 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Black 2-3, RBI; Howard 2 RBI, Collins 3B, 2 RBI; Earwood RBI, Johnson 2-3, 2 RBI.